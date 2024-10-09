Clean Energy Transition Asia (CETA) Summit: This zone will serve as a platform for discussing renewable energy ramp-up, low-carbon technologies, CCUS, hydrogen, transition fuels, and energy storage solutions. CETA will host leading companies in solar and wind power as well as emerging startups in hydrogen energy and carbon capture.

MobilityX Exhibition: As global industries shift toward sustainable transportation, the Mobility X zone will spotlight electric vehicles (EVs), Urban Mobility, Charging Infrastructure expansion, digitalisation, and EV component manufacturing that aim to revolutionise mobility while reducing carbon footprint

Petronas: Malaysia's national energy company will spotlight its commitment to net-zero carbon emissions through hydrogen energy and carbon capture technologies.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB): The nation's largest electricity utility company will showcase its large-scale solar initiatives and innovative grid technologies to enhance energy efficiency.

OCBC Bank: Highlighting green financing solutions that support the global transition toward a low-carbon economy.

Xiamen Solar First Energy Technology: A global leader in hi-tech enterprise specialised in solar energy, this enterprise will showcase its wide array of offerings and services for achieving green energy with renewable resources.

This year, IGEM introduces two new themed zones, each focusing on vital pillars of the green transition:A major highlight of IGEM 2024 Day 1 is the soft launch of the COP29 Malaysia Pavilion in Baku, Azerbaijan. This marks Malaysia's continued dedication to ratifying the Paris Agreement by participating in COP, where the country has actively voiced climate change concerns, including the loss and damages fund for developing countries.Day 1 will see the ribbon cutting ceremony by Deputy Minister of NRES, YB Dato' Sri Huang Tiong Sii, accompanied by Chief Secretary of NRES, YBhg. Datuk Dr. Ching Thoo a/l Kim; and Deputy Chief Secretary (Nature Sustainability), YBhg. Datuk Nor Yahati binti Awang.On Day 2, Minister of Economy YB Rafizi bin Ramli will launch the official opening ceremony of IGEM 2024. NRES Minister YB Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad will also present the opening remarks.With over 70 exhibitors participating this year, IGEM 2024 has brought together some of the biggest names in green technology. Key exhibitors leading this year's initiatives include: