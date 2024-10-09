“Hub+” Unveiled: Disruptive Payment Integration Services, from “One Touch to Many”

Mr. Andrew Lo Chun-kit, Chairman and CEO of EFT Solutions presents "Hub+," a cutting-edge gateway project at eCommerce Expo Asia.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2024 - EFT Solutions Holdings Limited (stock code: 8062.HK), a leading electronic fund transfer point-of-sales ("EFT-POS") solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it is joining an array of Asia's leading technology providers and innovators at eCommerce Expo Asia from 9 to 10 October 2024. Taking stage in Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, the Expo provides a platform for businesses to discover emerging technologies and trends in the ever-evolving ecommerce world. EFT Solutions is flaunting its latest project "Hub+," a cutting-edge gateway project that provides seamless payment integration services. As the retail world and shopping trends evolve, online shopping and electronic wallets have seen a strong demand. Hub+ offers an "Application Programming Interface (API)" that enables the integration of various payment services and platforms, to bring reliability and stable operations. With the support of Hub+, clients can seamlessly connect to a wide range of EFT-POS terminals across different brands, and consolidate accounts in one single motion. Comparing to similar technology in the market that allows connection of limited terminals, Hub+ offers compatibility of a much wider range of terminal brands and models. As a leading provider of electronic payment terminal solutions, EFT Solutions is dedicated to delivering unique solutions that resolve clients' specific pain points. The Company is committed to advancing the evolution of payment systems by offering innovative solutions to businesses and consumers that prioritize flexibility and reliability.

EFT Solutions Limited

EFT Solutions Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of EFT Solutions Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8062.HK) has been committed to providing a full range of "EFT-POS" electronic payment solutions, including supporting software, terminals and peripheral devices, to bring convenience to people and improve their quality of life. It aims at providing the most suitable electronic payment solutions for different customers, as well as providing value added functions for EFT-POS terminals, and coordinating terminal installation and maintenance services. Its EFT-POS terminal services cover renowned restaurant group, banks, major chain stores and department stores in Hong Kong, and will be deployed across various APAC countries.

