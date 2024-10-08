

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 October 2024 - TDCX Malaysia, a company in the TDCX Group, an award-winning digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, has been recognized with the Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year award for the second time





Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. Frost & Sullivan selected TDCX Malaysia after an evaluation based on best practices across two key dimensions – visionary innovation and performance, and customer impact. TDCX Malaysia excelled in these areas, with its Innovation Lab playing a crucial role in developing proprietary tools and platforms to analyze customer interactions, gain insights, and create tailored solutions for its diverse clients.









Mr. Byron Fernandez, Group Chief Information Officer and EVP, said, "The start of 2023 through the first half of 2024 saw many shifts at TDCX Malaysia, as new customer priorities emerged, driven in part by the rise of new generative AI models. This has spurred us to look internally and re-strategize our CX game plan, including the development of human-centric digital technologies through our Innovation Lab to elevate our service delivery for clients worldwide.







"We are honored to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan, which we attribute to two key factors. First, our consultative, hands-on approach through our consulting arm, TDCX AI , has consistently guided businesses through their CX growth journey, and will continue to be our guiding principle in driving client relationships. Second, our agile mindset motivates us to continuously scan for emerging trends and deliver enhanced customer value. For instance, to help companies better anticipate customers' needs, we have developed Acuity, our proprietary analytics platform, to provide deeper insights into customer interactions and enable data-driven decisions. These combined efforts have resulted in an 8 per cent increase in our client count in Malaysia in 2023 and have strengthened our relationships with existing clients."





Mr. Krishna Baidya, Senior Director of the ICT Practice, Asia Pacific, said, "TDCX Malaysia plays a pivotal role in TDCX's long-term success through its Innovation Lab in the country, serving as the hub for developing proprietary tools and platforms to analyze customer interactions, gain insights, and create tailored solutions for its diverse clients.







"Through collaborative discussions, TDCX designs bespoke solutions that seamlessly integrate into existing workflows and identifies areas for improvement, ensuring maximum efficiency and alignment with overarching CX goals. TDCX is a high-quality, dependable, and customer-satisfaction business devoted to excellence in service delivery."









Launched in 2022, Acuity is a proprietary analytics platform that provides real-time, actionable insights to help businesses optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive better strategic decisions. By deploying these solutions, TDCX uncovers more value for its global client base, further solidifying its leadership with an unmatched breadth and depth of offerings.







Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.







TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence, and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, travel and hospitality, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX's expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region's growth potential.







TDCX's commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities, and the environment.







TDCX employs more than 17,800 employees across 30 campuses globally, specifically in Brazil, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mainland China, Philippines, Türkiye, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Türkiye, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

