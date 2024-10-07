BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 October 2024 – HSBC Thailand is proud to announce that it has been certified for the first time as one of the Best Places to Work in Thailand. This prestigious recognition highlights the bank’s commitment to cultivating a workplace environment where innovation, inclusion, and flexibility thrive, enabling employees to achieve their full potential.This certification is a milestone for HSBC Thailand, reinforcing its status as a leading employer in the financial services sector. The bank has invested in fostering a workplace culture that promotes diversity, professional development, and a healthy work-life balance. These initiatives have created an environment where employees feel empowered and motivated to drive the company’s success.As a certified Best Places to Work, HSBC Thailand is well-positioned to continue its mission of delivering outstanding service to its clients, supported by a passionate and engaged workforce. This achievement also underscores the company’s dedication to enhancing employee well-being and advancing its reputation as an employer of choice.For more information about HSBC Thailand, visit www.hsbc.co.th For more information about the certification program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/best-places-to-work-program/

Twitter: http://www.twitter/bptw4

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bptw4all/ Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.