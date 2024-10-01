Representatives of VPBank & LOTTE C&F signed the MOU

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 October 2024After signing the MOU, VPBank and LOTTE C&F Vietnam will coordinate with each other to make smart finance products to enhance the customer experience and increase prosperity value for all Lotte's loyal customers. Specifically, VPBank and LOTTE C&F Vietnam will issue co-branded cards and Buy Now Pay Later products for Lotte customers. With this card line, the customers are entitled to enjoy the purchasing and consuming privilege with addition of the product of "buy now pay later" to enhance their financial capacity.Moreover, VPBank and LOTTE C&F focus on providing finance solutions specializedly used for technology platform and ecosystem of two corporates. VPBank and LOTTE C&F shall deploy to integrate functions such as account services, virtual credit cards and digital functions basing on digital platform of LOTTE C&F, thus bringing such a modern, clear and convenient payment transaction to the customers.The event of signing cooperation between VPBank and LOTTE C&F is also a premise so that the two corporates can exploit their strenght at most, thus their upraising competent positions in the market. Accordingly, VPBank shall provide a comprehensive finance solution for fostering sustainable resoures to help enterprises in Lotte Ecosystem in Vietnam fullfill their strategy objectives. LOTTE C&F will connect, assist to promote finance service products of VPBank for Lotte's susidiaries in Vietnam, thus helping the bank to enlarge its operation network, promoting the scope of market size increasing within FDI customers' management.Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Kamijo Hiroki – Deputy CEO of VPBank affirmed: "The signing of the MOU with LOTTE C&F belongs to VPBank's development strategy for the FDI customer segment. In the context that FDI capital flows constantly increase and forecasted to increase sharply in the upcoming time, VPBank has identified that FDI shall be a potential customer group with high growth prospects.As the bank with a leading charter capital in Vietnam and an ecosystem spanning from consumer finance, securities to insurance with a modern technology platform, VPBank is holding many advantages to bring comprehensive and superior financial products to optimally meet the demands of the FDI customer group. One of the typical products designed specifically for VPBank's FDI customers is Supply Chain Finance, providing financial solutions for the supply chain including distributors and suppliers of key international customers (Anchor Clients). This is VPBank's outstanding strength with over 10 years of implementation experience based on technical advice and accompany from the international financial organization IFC.

