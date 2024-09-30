https://www.linkedin.com/company/best-places-to-work-program/

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 September 2024 - Global Payments Process Centre Inc., a prominent player in the payment solutions industry, is thrilled to announce its first-time recognition as one of the Philippines' Best Places to Work for 2024.This prestigious certification marks a significant milestone for Global Payments Philippines, reflecting the company's unwavering commitment to fostering a supportive, inclusive, and growth-oriented work environment. By prioritizing employee well-being and professional development, Global Payments has established itself as a leading employer in the financial services industry."We are truly honored to be recognized with the 'Best Places to Work' certification. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to creating a positive, inclusive, and dynamic workplace. It reflects the hard work, dedication, and passion of every team member who contributes to our vibrant culture each day. We believe that a happy and engaged workforce drives success, and this certification is a validation of our efforts to foster an environment where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered."Global Payments dedication to creating a dynamic workplace where employees can thrive is evident through its employee-centric initiatives, which include professional development programs, wellness activities, and a strong emphasis on work-life balance. These efforts have contributed to a positive workplace culture where every team member feels valued and motivated.This recognition as one of the Philippines' Best Places to Work for 2024 underscores Global Payments commitment to excellence in HR practices and its role in setting new standards for employee experience in the industry.For more information about the certification program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

