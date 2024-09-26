HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2024 - Established in 2002, the Zhen Shang Zhu Yan Group operates five main businesses: Direct Sales Centers, Medical Aesthetic Centers, Wellness Centers, Product Centers, and Equipment Trading Centers. With 21 locations in mainland China, the group is officially expanding its business to Hong Kong with the launch of its brand, YAN OLOGY International Medical Aesthetic Center. YAN OLOGY has already opened four locations in Hong Kong which located at World Trade Centre in Causeway Bay, Entertainment Building in Central, Langham Place in Mong Kok, and China Hong Kong City in Tsim Sha Tsui, providing customers with safe and regulated treatments alongside high-standard medical aesthetic experiences. Moreover YAN OLOGY targets to open a total of ten stores in Hong Kong within 3 years.To celebrate the official entry of the premium brand YAN OLOGY under the Zhen Shang Zhu Yan Group into Hong Kong, the group held a launch ceremony at The Hong Kong Observation Wheel on the same day, symbolizing the official launch of YAN OLOGY in Hong Kong. The ceremony invited several heavyweight guests, including the founder of the Zhen Shang Zhu Yan Group, Fang Lijun, health and beauty experts, and social celebrities. Among them, film and television personality Candy Law will serve as the brand ambassador, adding glamour to the event. During the event, special guests will share their insights and future outlook on the medical beauty industry, discussing how to enhance customer experience through advanced technology and professional services. Candy Law’'s participation will bring greater exposure to the brand and emphasize YAN OLOGY's mission in promoting health and beauty.At the launch ceremony, brand ambassador Candy Law conducted a signing ceremony with Fang Lijun, the founder of Zhen Shang Zhu Yan Group. This act symbolizes the opening of all four YAN OLOGY locations and the official launch of the brand. During the signing, Candy Law stated, "As a mother who has given birth, maintaining my youthful beauty is essential, and daily beauty care is indispensable. Thanks to YAN OLOGY, I can always look my best."In a special interview with Fang Lijun, the founder of Zhen Shang Zhu Yan Group, she mentioned that the choice of Hong Kong as another base was due to its well-established legal system and stable business environment. Therefore, there are plans to open all four locations in Hong Kong. Additionally, she noted that in the future, expansion through franchising will be possible, allowing investors to operate the same brand chain stores under the guidance of the headquarters, thereby promoting the Zhen Shang Zhu Yan Group brand to a wider area.The launch ceremony also invited Councilor Lam Kin-fung from the Hong Kong Executive Council and Legislative Council, as well as GPS.JP, to give speeches. Councilor Lam mentioned that the introduction of the YAN OLOGY brand by Zhen Shang Zhu Yan Group to Hong Kong will effectively promote economic activities between the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and Hong Kong, resulting in an increasingly favorable economic situation between the two regions.The Zhen Shang Zhu Yan Group has long collaborated with health and wellness institutions as well as beauty direct sales stores in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The group boasts a professional team of medical aesthetic experts from around the world, offering a one-stop health and beauty service. Additionally, it is the first beauty platform in Zhuhai to integrate lifestyle beauty, medical aesthetics, and technological beauty solutions. In 2023, Zhen Shang Zhu Yan officially entered the Hong Kong market. To support this expansion, the group has implemented a membership system that allows customers from Zhuhai to access medical aesthetic services in Hong Kong, promoting local economic growth and attracting more mainland members. Following a successful trial of this plan, the next phase of cross-regional services will be launched. Hong Kong was chosen as a second business hub due to its stringent medical safety standards, which instill confidence in the public.Among its branches, the "Direct Sales Center" currently operates 11 large beauty salons and one medical beauty institution, Yanling Medical, approved by national health authorities in Zhuhai. The flagship store, located in Huafa Mall C, spans nearly 2,000 square meters, making it one of the largest beauty institutions in the Zhuhai area and the Greater Bay Area. In 2021, the group invested significantly to launch the premium brand “Yijin Yan” in Foshan, combining top-notch hardware with international beauty concepts to offer customized services in lifestyle, technological, and medical aesthetics, setting a benchmark in the beauty industry.Hashtag: #ZhenShangZhuYanGroup #YanOlogy #beautycentre #HK #china #greaterbay

About Zhen Shang Zhu Yan Group

Founded in 2002, the Zhen Shang Zhu Yan Group is a diversified beauty enterprise with five core business sectors: beauty direct sales centers, medical aesthetic centers, wellness centers, optical technology centers, and product research and development centers. It is the first beauty platform in Zhuhai to integrate lifestyle beauty, medical aesthetics, and technological beauty. Positioned as a one-stop high-end beauty lifestyle platform, it currently has over 10,000 active members and serves as a gathering place for distinguished individuals from various sectors in Zhuhai.



About YAN OLOGY

YAN OLOGY, a brand under the Zhen Shang Zhu Yan Group, was born from the group's vision to "reverse aging through medicine and empower beauty through technology." This brand is the result of the group's profound insights and continuous exploration in the field of medical aesthetics. We bring together top medical experts and professional beauty consultants from around the world, incorporating Swiss secrets of youthful skin and the latest technological instruments, along with a “three hearts and two intentions” service model, to deliver an unparalleled medical beauty experience.

