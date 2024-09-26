Mr. Sio Chong Meng, Founder and Chairman of Lek Hang Group, attended the 13th CHA China Hotel Awards ceremony.

CCD Hong Kong, who broke traditional design boundaries by local culture into the Hotel Central Macau, making it stand out in a highly competitive market.

"Palace" restaurant has garnered high praise from both the industry and customers for its exquisite offerings.

MACAO SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2024 - The Hotel Central Macau has been celebrated with multiple accolades at the 13th CHA China Hotel Awards ceremony, hosted by "Lifestyle Magazine" in Beijing. The hotel distinguished itself among numerous participants, securing the prestigious titles of "Best Hotel of the Year" and "Best Design Hotel of the Year." Additionally, Mr. Sio Chong Meng, Founder and Chairman of Lek Hang Group, was honored with the "Leader of Hotel Industry" award for his outstanding contributions.Mr. Sio Chong Meng expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are deeply honored to receive such prestigious recognition. The success of the Hotel Central Macau is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every team member, who have created memorable experiences for our guests with their genuine attitude and professionalism. We also extend our gratitude to CCD Hong Kong, who broke traditional design boundaries by local culture into the Hotel Central Macau. This innovative approach has given the project a new sense of originality and relaxation, making it stand out in a highly competitive market."Furthermore, the hotel's "Palace" restaurant also received high acclaim, recently received recognition during the recent The Best of the Best Masterchef (BOBM) recommendation restaurant awards organised by the Asia Art of Cuisine Society (AOC). As a high-end restaurant specializing in nostalgic Western cuisine, the "Palace" is dedicated to honoring classic dishes while exploring future culinary trends. This commitment has earned the restaurant high praise from both the industry and customers for its exquisite offerings.These accolades not only recognize the exceptional quality and unique features of the Hotel Central Macau and its facilities but also underscore the hotel's commitment to diversifying Macau's tourism industry, preserving cultural heritage, and promoting fine traditional Chinese culture. The Hotel Central Macau is firmly dedicated to becoming a key force in Macau's development as a "World Center of Tourism and Leisure" and a shining beacon in the Historic Centre.

About Lek Hang Group

Established in 1991, Lek Hang Group has become a pillar of Macau's business landscape, adhering to a philosophy of "Diligence and Focus, Grounded in action" and growing alongside the region. Over three decades, the group has diversified into real estate, construction, hotel management, dining, mall operations, and advertising planning, all while actively engaging in corporate social responsibilities. These efforts include revitalizing old districts and contributing to the community, reflecting the group's commitment to long-term strategic planning and the stable development of its businesses.

