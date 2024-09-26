Building on their successful collaboration at Dusit Princess Kathmandu hotel, both companies aim to introduce more Dusit brands and businesses in Nepal – and throughout the region.

The signing ceremony was held at Baan Dusit Thani in Bangkok. Pictured (from left): Mr John Lohr, Executive Director of External Affairs, Dusit Thani College; Mr Siradej Donavanik, Vice President – Development (Global), Dusit International; Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International; Mr Dorje Gyalsten Lama, Chairman, Paljor Global Corp Private Limited; Ms Dolma Tsering Lama, Managing Director, Paljor Global Corp Private Limited; Ms Manisa Mitpaibul, Managing Director, Dusit Foods.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 September 2024 - Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Paljor Global Corp Private Limited, a leading Nepalese investment firm and luxury carpet manufacturer, to seek opportunities to introduce Dusit's diverse offerings in Nepal and throughout South Asia.Building on their successful collaboration at Dusit Princess Kathmandu—owned by Paljor Global Corp and managed by Dusit International—the partnership aims to leverage Paljor Global Corp's strong presence in the South Asian market to identify and secure hotel projects for management by Dusit Hotels and Resorts, establish distribution channels for Dusit Foods, and collaborate on hospitality education initiatives through Dusit Hospitality Education.Alongside Dusit Princess Kathmandu, Dusit International also operates the luxury Dusit Thani Himalayan Resort Dhulikhel in Nepal. Both properties opened in July last year. In the hospitality sector, Paljor Global Corp also owns Hotel Tibet Pvt. Ltd., Hotel Tibet International Pvt. Ltd., and Yakety Yak Hostel, Kathmandu.To further Dusit's presence in the country, Paljor Global Corp will leverage its network to find opportunities for Dusit's established brand lineup that includes Dusit Thani (luxury), dusitD2 (lifestyle/midscale), Dusit Princess (midscale), Dusit Suites (upscale/long stay), and ASAI Hotels (affordable lifestyle), as well as recently launched brands Devarana – Dusit Retreats (wellness luxury), and Dusit Collection (bespoke luxury). Beyond Nepal, Paljor Global Corp will actively seek hotel projects for Dusit's brands in countries such as Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Tibet, Bhutan, and northeast India, where Dusit has either yet to establish a presence or is in the early stages of expansion.Additionally, Paljor Global Corp aims to collaborate with Dusit's hospitality education institutions, including Dusit Thani College, which offers a competency-based curriculum rooted in industry-driven learning, and The Food School, Thailand's first multinational culinary school, to develop and launch a vocational education programme that will help to elevate the next generation of hospitality professionals and empower them to build successful and fulfilling careers.Dusit and Paljor Global Corp will also seek opportunities for Dusit Gastro, a subsidiary of Dusit Foods, whichpremium ingredients such as organic rice from small-scale farms in northeastern Thailand, and offers high-quality ready-to-cook products, including curry pastes, par-baked pastries, and innovative frozen items, to bring its various products to the hotel, restaurant, café, and catering industry in Nepal.Leveraging the growing number of Nepalese tourists to Dusit's home base of Thailand, Paljor Global Corp also aims to create travel packages that include stays at Dusit Hotels and Resorts and visits to local attractions."This strategic partnership underscores Dusit's commitment to South Asia and its ability to leverage strong local partnerships to drive growth and innovation in the hospitality industry," said. "By joining forces with a trusted partner like Paljor Global Corp, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional hospitality experiences that resonate with the local market and contribute to the region's economic development. Together, we will create lasting memories, inspire future generations, and bring food products to market that sustainably meet the needs of the industry.", said, "We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Dusit International and expand our shared vision across South Asia. By exploring opportunities for Dusit's exceptional hospitality, education, and culinary offerings, we aim to not only enhance the lives of guests, students, and communities but also set new benchmarks for service and sustainability in Nepal and the region. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to creating meaningful experiences that uplift lives and inspire future generations.", said, "Together, with Dusit Education and Dusit Foods, we aim to make a significant impact. This partnership is not just about expansion; it's about enhancing lives through education and culinary excellence."Hashtag: #DusitInternational

About Dusit International

Established in 1948, Dusit International or Dusit Thani Public Company Limited (DUSIT) is a leading hospitality group listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Its operations comprise five distinct yet complementary business units: hotels and resorts, hospitality education, food, property development, and hospitality-related services.



The group's portfolio of hotels, resorts and luxury villas includes more than 300 properties operating under a total of eight brands (Devarana – Dusit Retreats, Dusit Thani, Dusit Suites, Dusit Collection, dusitD2, Dusit Princess, ASAI Hotels, and Elite Havens) across 18 countries worldwide. The group also operates culinary schools and hospitality colleges in Thailand, plus catering companies for the education sector in Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.



Dusit International's diversified investments in real estate development, hospitality-related services, and the food sector are part of its long-term strategy for sustainable growth, which focuses on three key areas: balance, expansion, and diversification.



For more information, please visit dusit-international.com.

About Paljor Global Corp Private Limited

Paljor Global Corp Private Limited is committed to driving innovation and excellence in all its endeavours under the visionary leadership of the Chairman (Mr Dorje Gyaltsen Lama). The company is dedicated to enhancing the hospitality industry in the region. With a strategic focus on partnering with leading hotels, Paljor Global Corp aims to elevate standards and deliver exceptional experiences. In collaboration with Dusit International, Paljor Global Corp continues to strengthen its portfolio and expand its reach in the sector.



