Professor Ir. Dr Chan Eng Seng, School of Engineering: "Microalgae oil Biorefinery: Identification, quantification and characterisation of lipid derivatives from crude lipids extracted from microalgae." Dr Song Cher Pin, School of Engineering: "Biorefinery of defatted microalgae: Separation. identification, characterization and valorization of defatted microalgae." Dr Surya Nurzaman, School of Engineering: "Aerial perching for contact-based inspection in oilfield installations based on soft robotics." Professor Raphael Phan, School of Information Technology: "Æinstein: Adversarial AI amongst Materials Discovery Domains." Dr Patrick Tang, School of Engineering: "Modelling and Knowledge-informed Control of Microalgae Lipids Metabolism under Diverse Environmental Stresses." Dr Lau Ee Von, School of Engineering: "Microalgae in CO2 capture and renewable energy." Professor Chai Siang Piao, School of Engineering: "Development of electro-catalyst for CO2 reduction study from flaring or post-combustion."





KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 September 2024 - Monash University Malaysia is pleased to announce that seven of its research proposals have successfully secured funding from PETRONAS. This strategic partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing innovative research in the energy sector, focusing on sustainable solutions that address the pressing global energy challenges of today and the future.PETRONAS awarded a total of RM71 million in research grants through the PETRONAS-Academia Collaboration Dialogue (PACD), a highly competitive initiative that saw 588 applicants vying for funding. Ultimately, 61 researchers from 25 universities were selected to receive grants, with Monash University Malaysia among the successful institutions.The awards were presented by Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Higher Education, YB Datuk Ts Mustapha Sakmud, alongside Malaysia Petroleum Management Senior Vice President, Datuk Ir. Bacho Pilong."I firmly believe that one potential solution to the challenge of high capital investments needed for a sustainable future lies in technological breakthrough. This requires us to invest more in research and development, making collaboration between academia and industry vital," stated Datuk Ir. Bacho Pilong.The funding is allocated to research areas aligned with emerging global trends, focusing on sectors such as low-carbon and renewable energy. These include carbon capture and storage systems, bioenergy development, efficient hydrogen generation, and enhancing operational efficiency through data analytics and AI.Here are the recipients of the funding from Monash University Malaysia:These projects span critical areas such as renewable energy, COreduction, green hydrogen, AI, and robotics—research that aligns with Monash University Malaysia's mission to address key global issues and drive technological advancements."This partnership with PETRONAS represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to advance research that makes a tangible impact. By working together, we are not only exploring solutions for today's energy challenges but also helping to shape a sustainable future. The diverse range of research projects funded through this collaboration speaks to the strength and innovation of our academic community. I am confident that the outcomes of these initiatives will contribute to the betterment of society, both locally and globally," stated Professor Dato' Dr Faisal Rafiq Bin Mahamd Adikan, Vice President (Research & Development) at Monash University Malaysia.As the world faces increasing pressure to transition to cleaner, more efficient energy sources, collaborations between academia and industry become ever more vital. The partnership with PETRONAS highlights the importance of such alliances and reinforces the role that academic institutions like Monash University Malaysia play in shaping the future of energy.Hashtag: #monashuniversity

PETRONAS

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) is a global energy and solutions company, ranked amongst the largest corporations on Fortune Global 500®️.



We seek opportunities in energy investments both in hydrocarbon and renewables across the globe and maximise value through our integrated business model. Our portfolio includes conventional and unconventional resources as well as a diverse range of fuel lubricant, and petrochemical products. This is further strengthened with a successful product delivery track record. Our customers are at the heart of everything that we do, and our businesses are anchored on meeting their needs.



Our technology is our differentiator and the key to ensuring excellence in all that we offer – energy, products and solutions, as well as unlocking new business frontiers. Sustainability is at the core of everything that we do, as we believe in harnessing the good in energy to add quality to everyday lives. People are our strength and partners for growth. We believe in progressing with our partners in addressing the evolving needs in today's changing energy landscape.





Monash University Malaysia

Monash University Malaysia, established in 1998, is the third-largest campus of Australia's largest university and the first foreign university campus in Malaysia. We are a premier research-intensive Australian university ranked among the top 50 universities globally by the QS World University Rankings 2024 and a member of Australia's prestigious Group of Eight (Go8). Monash University is also ranked 54 in the latest Times Higher Education World University Rankings. A self-accrediting university, we offer a distinctly international and culturally rich environment with approximately 9,300 students from 79 countries. Monash University Malaysia, including the Jeffrey Cheah School of Medicine and Health Sciences, is wholly owned and operated by Monash University since 2020.



