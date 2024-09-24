AKAR DE NISSIM and Laabmilano Announce the Launch of the DAYA Collection





ANFRATTO Sofa - DAYA Collection

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 September 2024 - AKAR DE NISSIM, the distinguished designer furnishing house renowned for its seamless blend of artisan traditions with contemporary designs and impeccable craftsmanship, is delighted to announce the launch of its latest collection, DAYA. Created in collaboration with Laabmilano , this collection epitomises Italian design, melding iconic forms with a poetic vision, cohesively inspired by the ancient principals of Feng Shui. Rooted in ancient Eastern philosophies, DAYA captures the essence of energy flows and their profound influence on daily life. Designed to foster a harmonious environment, the collection is a sublime juxtaposition of Western design sensibilities and Eastern spiritual nuances, which are the defining characteristics of AKAR DE NISSIM.The pieces in the DAYA collection are meticulously crafted to inspire and evoke subconscious emotions, stimulating perceptions towards creativity, transitions, and the indefinite. Central to the collection is the symbolic use of the, representing the movement and accumulation of Chi energy. This, encompassing the principles of Feng Shui and Vastu, emphasises the harmonisation of form, colour, materials, and lighting, ultimately achieving a perceivable harmony for both the user and environment.

Designer Donatella Casiraghi, reflecting on the collection, emphasised the importance of merging technological and spiritual aspects of design. She stated, "The union of Eastern and Western cultures makes the technological and spiritual aspects of design complementary and necessary for the pursuit of a life aiming to protect natural ecosystems." The DAYA collection embraces this philosophy by incorporating sinuous forms reminiscent of the flow of water and the movement of wind, the two energies in nature that have shaped our environment for centuries. The collection's design follows a circular motion path, deeply rooted in the presence of Yin and Yang, where there are no beginnings or endings.





The DAYA collection is equally luxurious and curated; incorporating elements that add a rich sensorial and textural dimension. A selection of luxurious leathers, both natural and perforated, enhances the sculptural forms and intricate details of each piece. Marble, with its ash-grey and beige tones veined in light and dark, emerges as a striking feature, providing a compelling visual contrast. The collection also highlights Straw Marquetry inlay, crafted from natural straw stalks hand-dyed with alcohol-based colourants. Each stalk is meticulously split, flattened, and arranged into a precise geometric design–all by hand. The colour binds uniquely to the straw, creating a vibrant, translucent, and distinctive guilloché effect. Stingray leather, also known as galuchat, has been revered since ancient Asian civilisations. This exquisite material experienced a renaissance nearly two centuries later during the Art Deco era, when skilled artisans and furniture makers revived the tradition, pairing stingray leather with ivory or ebony inserts, precious metals, and vivid dyes. Lacquer craft, a hallmark of AKAR DE NISSIM, is another highlight of this collection. Perfected over generations and celebrated in the renowned lacquer villages of Vietnam, this time-honoured technique seamlessly unites high craftsmanship with simplicity and elegance, embodying the brand's iconic aesthetics.



In 2018, AKAR DE NISSIM underwent a significant refresh and renewal under the leadership of Christian Duhain, reaffirming the brand's commitment to superior service, quality and respect for timelines. This renewed vision and ethos is epitomised in the DAYA collection, where each piece not only reflects the brand's iconic aesthetics but also embraces a modern approach to luxury that continues to honour the rich heritage of Eastern and Western design philosophies.



The DAYA collection by AKAR DE NISSIM and Laabmilano is not just a collection of objects, but a celebration of movement, energy, and the timeless interplay of Eastern and Western design philosophies. Each piece is designed to resonate with the natural flow of energy, creating spaces that evoke serenity and fulfilment, and offering a unique blend of luxury, history, and innovation. To find out more about this collection visit this The DAYA collection by AKAR DE NISSIM and Laabmilano is not just a collection of objects, but a celebration of movement, energy, and the timeless interplay of Eastern and Western design philosophies. Each piece is designed to resonate with the natural flow of energy, creating spaces that evoke serenity and fulfilment, and offering a unique blend of luxury, history, and innovation. To find out more about this collection visit this link or contact AKAR DE NISSIM at [email protected]

AKAR DE NISSIM

AKAR DE NISSIM, an international luxury lifestyle brand, was founded in 2012 and is deeply rooted in the rich traditions of both Eastern and Western cultures. The name AKAR, derived from Sanskrit, means "the root," while NISSIM, from Hebrew, signifies "miraculous, wonderful things." Together, AKAR DE NISSIM symbolises "the root of wonderful things," a concept that permeates the brand's timeless, understated style, appealing to discerning customers who seek exclusivity, exceptional craftsmanship, and refined aesthetics.



Since its successful debut at the inaugural Maison & Objet Asia, AKAR DE NISSIM has garnered international recognition for its unique cross-cultural designs and the use of noble and precious materials, capturing the attention of both the media and design industry — an achievement that reflects both the brand's Singaporean origins and its global appeal. The brand's offerings, which range from meticulously crafted furniture to fragranced candles, are celebrated for their delicateness in design and unparalleled craftsmanship.





Specialising in the design, development, and procurement of fully handmade, high-end furniture and fixtures for both luxury hospitality and residential sectors, AKAR DE NISSIM’s in-house design studio enables the brand to meet and exceed clients' bespoke requirements.