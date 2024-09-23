

Everpure is a subsidiary acquired by Pentair in 2004, according to Pentair Completes Acquisition of Everpure, Inc.

SINGAPORE - Media Outreach Newswire - 23 September 2024 -(the "Company"), a leading global water solutions purveyor, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming FHA-HoReCa 2024 in Singapore from October 22-25. Pentair's booth number is 4D1-01, located at the entrance of Hall 4. At the event, Pentair will showcase its latest innovations in water filtration technologies, including solutions to address the growing concern over PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), known as "forever chemicals".The first offering is the advanced PFAS Filter Cartridges , which leverages cutting-edge filtration media that has been certified to reduce up to 99.8% of PFOA/PFOS (part of a large group of lab-made chemicals known as PFAS), chlorine, taste and odor, microplastics, and particulates as small as 0.5 microns in size by mechanical means. This specialized filtration system directly addresses the growing concerns surrounding "forever chemicals" and microplastics in water, ensuring the delivery of safe and fresh drinking water quality. Designed for reliable and long-lasting performance, these filter cartridges can help maintain the optimal operation of water treatment equipment and are suitable for fountain beverages, office coffee service, and low-volume ice machines.Another star, Pentair's Everpure MDRO Series uses multi-layer membrane RO filter cartridges to deliver stable and effective water desalination at a large processing capacity of up to 2-4 liters per minute, efficiently handling peak usage while protecting equipment by removing heavy metals, organic compounds, and residual chlorine. By employing advanced RO technology, this filtration system effectively removes a wide range of contaminants, including dissolved salts, minerals, and other impurities, providing users with a consistent supply of high-quality, purified water. It meets Level 1 water efficiency standards, saving water and operating costs.PFAS, the "forever chemicals", are a growing concern across many parts of Asia. These synthetic compounds do not easily break down in the environment and can persist for long. They are found in a wide range of everyday products, from non-stick cookware to firefighting foams, and they can easily contaminate water sources when these products are disposed of or used. Prolonged exposure to PFAS has been linked to various adverse health effects, such as reduced fertility, weakened immune systems, weight management issues, and even leading to the development of certain cancers. Given these pollutants' alarming prevalence and tendency to linger indefinitely in the environment, Pentair's filtration solutions are engineered to address this challenge, providing customers access to reliable, high-quality water.In addition to showcasing its latest water filtration technologies, Pentair will highlight the synergies between its Everpure and Manitowoc Ice brands. Acquired by Pentair two years ago, Manitowoc Ice will be featured at the Everpure booth, showcasing its CHOICE ice machines tailored for the Asian market. Likewise, Manitowoc will display Everpure's filtration systems designed for use with ice machines, demonstrating the close collaboration between these two renowned foodservice brands. This integration will provide hotel, restaurant, and café customers with comprehensive solutions to meet their water quality and ice-making needs in multiple scenarios.Visitors to the Pentair booth can expect to learn more about the Company's water purifier, water filter for home, commercial water filtration system, hotel water filtration, and water filter for restaurant solutions, all designed to deliver clean, safe, and great-tasting water.Hashtag: #pentair #pentairsea #waterfilter #FHAHoReCa #FHA #FHAHoReCa2024

About Pentair

Pentair is a leading global water treatment company committed to delivering innovative, sustainable water solutions that help people, businesses, and industries thrive. With a focus on innovation and a dedication to advancing water quality, Pentair offers a wide range of products and services for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.



About FHA-HoReCa 2024

FHA-HoReCa 2024 is the leading hospitality trade show in Singapore. Evolved from the highly successful Food&HotelAsia (FHA), FHA-HoReCa brings together the most extensive line-up of leading global suppliers in Asia, showcasing the latest innovations and intelligent technologies catered to the region's fast-growing foodservice & hospitality industry.