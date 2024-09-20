SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire - 20 September 2024 – Luxury Evermore , Singapore's pre-owned luxury handbag reseller, marks its third anniversary, reflecting on a period of growth and setting sights on future developments. Since its inception in 2021, the company has established itself as a trusted source for authenticated luxury handbags from brands such as Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton.Looking ahead, Luxury Evermore plans to enhance its sourcing network throughout Southeast Asia. By strengthening connections with customers interested in selling their items and fostering relationships with local supply partners, the company aims to expand its collection. This initiative will provide customers with a broader selection of designs and styles from top luxury brands."Our goal is to offer an even wider range of luxury handbags to our customers," said Company Director Carmen Ho. "By improving our sourcing capabilities, we can meet the growing demand and provide more options for those seeking timeless pieces."In an effort to improve the customer experience, Luxury Evermore is upgrading its digital platforms. Planned enhancements include technical updates and seamless integration between the company's website and its Telegram community – Luxury Evermore @ Marina Bay . The company is also developing a professional local courier team to offer secure same-day delivery to local customers. Additionally, the customer support team has expanded to provide 24-hour assistance, ensuring prompt responses to inquiries."We recognize the importance of convenience and accessibility in today's market," Carmen commented. "By investing in our digital infrastructure and customer service, we aim to make the shopping experience as seamless as possible."Luxury Evermore remains dedicated to promoting sustainable luxury by supporting the circular economy. Offering pre-owned handbags allows customers to invest in high-quality pieces while reducing waste. Each item undergoes rigorous authentication and condition checks by in-house specialists, ensuring the originality and quality of every product."Sustainability and authenticity are core values for us," said Carmen. "We believe that luxury should not come at the expense of environmental responsibility, and we are committed to providing genuine products that our customers can trust."With ambitions to become a major player in the luxury resale market across Southeast Asia, Luxury Evermore is poised for continued growth. The company's focus on expanding its collection, enhancing digital platforms, and improving customer service reflects its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of luxury consumers."Our vision is to lead the luxury resale industry in the region," Carmen stated. "We are excited about the future and will continue to adapt and innovate to serve our customers better."Hashtag: #Luxury #Handbag #SustainableFashion #SecondhandLuxury #PreownedLuxury

