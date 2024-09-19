The mofusand X Sanrio characters Collection Completes with These Adorable Additions!

Product Dimensions:

Approx. 18cm length x 12cm width x 5cm height

Capacity: Approx. 800ml WARNING:

This product is intended for food storage and is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old.

Children should use this product under adult supervision. CAUTION:

Open the vent valve when heating in a microwave.

Avoid extreme temperature changes to prevent the glass from shattering.

Stop using this product if it is cracked or damaged to prevent injury.

Suitable for microwave and oven use (180°C or below, excluding the lid).

Not suitable for use on open flames or induction cooktops. Keep away from heat sources.

When the product contains hot food or has been heated (40°C or above), avoid direct contact with the exterior glass to prevent burns.

Keep the product out of reach of children when it contains hot food or has been heated.

Do not place the product directly in the freezer or pour boiling water into it.

Do not overfill with hot food to avoid burns.

Do not use abrasive materials or corrosive cleaning agents.

Handle the glass with care. Do not drop, knock or bump it.

Do not strike or hit the product with metal or hard objects (like ice) to avoid breakage.

Slight colour variations in the pattern are normal.

This product meets US FDA food contact requirements. *The container can be heated up to 180°C, but the lid should not be heated above 100°C.



USE AND CARE:

Wash thoroughly before first use.

Do not place directly in the freezer or pour boiling water into it.

Do not overfill with hot food to avoid burns.

Do not use abrasive materials such as steel wool, scouring pads or corrosive cleaning agents.

Handle the glass material with care. Do not drop, knock or bump it.

Do not strike or hit the product with any metal or hard objects (like ice) to avoid breakage.