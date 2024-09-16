Mr. Ho Iat Seng, Chief Executive of the Macau SAR (second from right); Mr. Liu Guoliang, WTT Board Chair, International Table Tennis Federation Deputy President and Chinese Table Tennis Association President (second from left); Mr. Wan Sucheng, Director-General of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR (first from right); and Mr. Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of GEG (first from left), presented the awards to and took a photo with the champion, and runner up of the men’s singles.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2024 –"The WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group" (WTT Champions Macao 2024) successfully concluded yesterday. Organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT), and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, the tournament featured 32 of the world's finest male and female table tennis players competing at their best. This marked the fifth consecutive time that GEG was involved in the WTT Champions Macao 2024 in Macau, further solidifying its role as a major organizer for the second time. Partnering once again with other organizers, GEG held an array of extended side activities. For instance, GEG invited youth champion table tennis players to participate in the "Double Celebrations - GEG Macau Special Olympics Inclusive Table Tennis Fun Day 2024", invited members from local associations and members from various community groups to watch the matches on-site, hosted an autograph session at Galaxy Macau™, and set up the "Love Between Fairy and Devil" immersive VR interactive booth outside the competition venue to engage the local communities in the table tennis excitement, strengthen sports development in Macau, and promote the city's unique cross-sectoral "tourism + sports" charm by blending leisure and entertainment elements.As the first high-tier international table tennis tournament following the 2024 Paris Olympics, the seven-day WTT Champions Macao 2024 was held at the Macao East Asian Games Dome. After 62 intense matches, Mr. Lin Shidong and Ms. Sun Yingsha emerged as the champions of the men's and women's singles. Upon the tournament, distinguished guests presented awards to the champions and runners-up in both categories. Upon the tournament, distinguished guests presented awards to the champions and runners-up in both categories. Guests attending the award ceremony includes, Mr. Ho Iat Seng, Chief Executive of the Macau SAR; Mr. Liu Guoliang, WTT Board Chair, International Table Tennis Federation Deputy President and Chinese Table Tennis Association President; Ms. Ao Ieong U, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government; Ms. Ho Ioc San, Chief of Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government; Mr. Wan Sucheng, Director-General of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR; Mr. Gao Yuan, Director of the Department of Information and Public Diplomacy of the Commissioner's Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao SAR; Mr. Steve Dainton, WTT Chief Executive Officer, ITTF Group Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Francis Lui, Vice Chairman of GEG; and Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of GEG. With GEG's support and arranged by WTT, Mr. Xiang Peng and Ms. Kuai Man, winners of the World Junior Table Tennis Championships, participated in the event and interacted with MSO athletes through inclusive table tennis exchange aimed at broadening local athletes' horizons, and to promote the disability inclusive culture. In addition, GEG also invited various local community associations and organizations to attend the matches, including the General Union of Neighborhood Associations of Macau, the Women's General Association of Macau, Macau Tung Sin Tong, and students from the Lui Che Woo College of the University of Macau. Local students from the "Youth Science and Technology Village" program, co-organized by GEG, the Education and Youth Development Bureau, and the Macau Science Center, as well as students from the "GEG Youth Achievement Program", co-organized with the Macau Management Association for 13 consecutive years, were also invited to attend. Accompanied by members of the GEG Volunteer Team, these participants witnessed world-class athletes in action, deepening their understanding and interest in international table tennis competition.To further engage local residents and international tourists in the table tennis craze, GEG, along with various organizers, invited WTT players, Ms. Chen Xingtong from China and Mr. Truls Moregard from Sweden to an autograph session at the East Square of Galaxy Macau. They interacted with and signed autographs for around 100 table tennis fans, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere. Additionally, GEG set-up the "Love Between Fairy and Devil" immersive VR interactive booth outside the competition venue, with actors wearing Hanfu at the scene to introduce to the audience the unique interactive experience that blends traditional Chinese charm with technology, further showcasing Macau's unique cross-sectoral "tourism + sports" charm.GEG has been actively involved in the WTT tournament since its debut in Macau in 2022, with this year marking the second consecutive year it has served as one of the major organizers, underscoring its ongoing commitment to Macau's development as a "City of Sports"" by supporting and presenting sports events and it's extended activities in a more in-depth way. Moving forward, GEG will continue to fully support the Macau SAR Government's sports development strategy, foster the cross-sectoral integration of "tourism + sports", and remain committed to enhancing Macau's position as a "World Center of Tourism and Leisure".Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

