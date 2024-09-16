MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2024 -Salmon, the leading fintech company committed to expanding financial inclusion and innovation in Southeast Asia, proudly announces its recent wins at the prestigious International Finance Awards 2024. Salmon was recognized as theand theThese awards affirm Salmon's commitment to delivering accessible, technology-driven financial solutions, designed with top-quality customer service and care. The award highlights Salmon's innovative use of AI, data-centric solutions, and a relentless focus on expanding financial inclusion in the region.The Salmon app also exemplifies its focus on setting industry standards for the quality of its customer service. With the small download size,stands out for its simple, and intuitive interface and transparency. Customers can apply for loans, manage their credit tools, and seamlessly make transfers and payments.offers a guided loan application process and 24/7 customer support. This customer experience contrasts greatly with the lengthy wait times and paperwork typically associated with legacy banks in the Philippines. As a result, Salmon app has an impressive 4.8 rating on the App and Google Play stores.A standout achievement in Salmon's push for greater financial inclusion is its proprietary use of technology that leverages thousands of data points and artificial intelligence, enabling effective credit decisions for Filipinos across the board both with and without formal credit histories. Salmon's financial literacy initiatives have also played a significant role in the success of the Company. Through the "Salmon Pera Serye" the Company provides Filipinos with essential financial education, empowering them to make informed decisions about managing their money. With over 1 million views in just three months from the launch of the series, Salmon's financial education efforts are already delivering an industry-transforming impact in the Philippines financial services industry.Salmon's Co-Founder, Pavel Fedorov, expressed his gratitude for the recognition from the International Finance Awards: "We are deeply honored to receive these prestigious awards. They reflect our dedication to creating financial products that are not only easy to use but also accessible to those who have been historically underserved by the legacy banking institutions. This recognition strengthens our resolve to continue innovating and breaking down barriers in financial access."On top of these achievements is the Salmon Time Deposit, offered by Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa (Laguna), which is part of Salmon Group Ltd. "The recent launch of the Salmon Time Deposit by the Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa (Laguna) is another step in bridging the gap between traditional banking and the needs of underserved Filipinos, providing more Filipinos with high-yielding saving opportunities that help secure their financial future. At the heart of everything we do is our mission to make financial services accessible and inclusive, and these recognitions affirm that we are on the right path. We are excited and look forward to delivering more products that continue to empower our communities," says Raffy Montemayor, Co-Founder and Chairman of Salmon's Bank.Hashtag: #Salmon

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About the Salmon Group Ltd

Salmon Group Ltd, founded in 2022 by fintech and banking veterans Pavel Fedorov, George Chesakov and Raffy Montemayor, owns and operates its subsidiaries in the Philippines, including Sunprime Finance Inc. and the Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa (Laguna), Inc., which was established in 1963. The Group is dedicated to expanding financial inclusion by providing customers with cutting-edge, customer-centric, AI and data-driven banking and financial services. It is on a mission to empower clients underserved by legacy banks across Southeast Asia and is supported by world-class shareholders including International Finance Corporation, the sovereign wealth fund of Abu Dhabi (ADQ) and other blue-chip international and Filipino investors.

