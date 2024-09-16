Explore I-PRIMO’s exquisite collection of over 200 beautifully crafted rings, each designed to capture the best moments of your unique love story as you take your first step together

SINGAPORE - Media Outreach Newswire - 16 September 2024 - Renowned Japanese bridal jewellery brand, I-PRIMO, is thrilled to announce the opening of its second store in Singapore, located at Suntec City. This exciting expansion marks a significant milestone as the brand proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary this year., says, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our customers and partners for helping us reach this milestone. As a brand, our mission remains to support couples in their journey to find the perfect ring and achieve lasting happiness through our Japanese-born bridal expertise."At I-PRIMO, its commitment to making every moment extraordinary is captured in its philosophy "Our Promise to Your Best Moments," as you take your first step into a promising future. With over 200 stunning ring designs, they offer engagement rings inspired by stars as well as zodiac signs, alongside a series of collections like the seasons-inspired collection, Hatsusora and the vintage-style collection, Suwaha. The team is dedicated to creating a unique ring tailored to your needs, all while embodying their commitment to Japanese hospitality and exceptional customer service.To celebrate its grand opening, I-PRIMO proudly introduces, a stunning new addition to its set ring collection, inspired by the timeless beauty of cherry blossoms, long cherished by the Japanese. The Chloris engagement ring features a unique five-prong setting that elegantly curves and swells like a flower's stem, gently cradling the diamond. This exquisite design allows the diamond to capture and reflect light from above and the sides, creating a radiant sparkle reminiscent of delicate cherry blossoms.For the wedding bands, there is a "hidden sakura" motif that is subtly engraved within the interior of the band. The ring's light and refined design, with minimal protruding elements, ensures comfortable everyday wear without the worry of catching on clothing or other objects. It is as if the petals of a cherry blossom have been captured and transformed into this timeless piece of jewellery.The "Chloris" design embodies a rhythmic curve that showcases the exceptional craftsmanship of I-PRIMO's artisans. Utilising advanced forging technology, this ring offers a sharp yet warm shape, making it a truly special piece for those seeking elegance and sophistication.Additionally, I-PRIMO introduces thewedding ring set, a unique collection designed to blend two distinct concepts into an impressive, individualistic style. The bride’s ring features side stones of varying sizes, symbolising a blossoming flower of happiness. In contrast, the groom’s ring showcases glossy square motifs, representing the nurturing sunlight that helps the flower thrive.From proposal to aftercare services, the Japanese bridal ring speciality brand delivers a comprehensive experience for customers looking to pick out a ring for a special occasion. In addition to expert guidance from their bridal ring specialists, I-PRIMO also offers customization options like complimentary engraving and their distinctive “Promise Diamonds.” These colour-enhanced natural diamonds, which can be embedded on the inner side of your engagement or wedding band, come in eight different colours, each representing a one-of-a-kind message to express your love.The decision to open a second store at Suntec City follows the successful grand opening of I-PRIMO’s flagship store at ION Orchard in November 2022. Since then, the brand has built a dedicated customer base in Singapore, drawn by its unique designs and exceptional service. Committed to improving accessibility and service for its valued customers, this expansion aims to enhance brand recognition, attract new clients, and offer greater convenience to existing ones, including better access to after-care services.As a bustling business and shopping hub, Suntec City is an ideal location with exceptional visibility due to its prime location. Being surrounded by various wedding halls and bridal event venues, the location offers added convenience for couples planning their weddings or bridal customers seeking engagement and wedding rings.The new I-PRIMO store in Singapore is located at Suntec City, #01-322, 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983 and opens from 10am to 10pm daily.Exclusive to the new Suntec City outlet, the first 50 customers to make a purchase of any engagement ring or pair of wedding bands will receive a personalised novelty box from the I-PRIMO x COXO Vanessa collaboration, valued at S$150. Furthermore, the first 30 customers will also be gifted a personalised engraved ring box. Visit I-PRIMO’s Instagram page for more details!I-PRIMO FlagshipI-PRIMO Suntec CityOfficial Website: www.iprimo.sg Instagram: @iprimo_sg Facebook: @iprimo.sg Hashtag: #IPRIMO

I-PRIMO is a renowned premium bridal jewellery brand from Japan that boasts over 200 designs of rings. Inspired by Greek myths and constellations, the design concepts carry the meanings of fortune and love – the wishes of every couple for the rest of their lives and family. The vision behind the brand's philosophy stems from the desire to play a supporting role and provide treasured keepsakes to couples advancing towards the new and significant chapter in their lives: marriage.



From the choice of materials, and selection of diamonds to the quality of craftsmanship, I-PRIMO upholds stringent standards each step of the way With exceptional customer service, I-PRIMO creates truly special and unforgettable moments every time a couple puts on their rings for the first time. The brand provides customers with the opportunity to find the perfect ring that symbolises their love story. The rings are carefully crafted to enhance their durability while incorporating beautiful designs for an endless selection to cater to any bride or groom. The designs are as authentic as they are original. The brand specialises in made-to-order rings and customises and crafts them to perfection based on each customer's budget, sizes, preferred ring settings, and loose diamond preference. The brand operates more than 120 retail stores across Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore.

