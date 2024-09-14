A prestigious accolade in the realtors' community, boasting 199 members in its inaugural year



Method of production

Member

Rising Star Member

Millionaire Member

Received commission*

$200,000 - $499,999

$500,000 - $999,999

≥ $1,000,000

* Based on production between Jan 1, 2023 and Dec 31, 2023, expressed in local currency. Production is defined as commission income received. Production excludes basic income, team overriding commissions, and deductibles (agency cuts & taxes).



MILLIONAIRE MEMBER

Singapore

Malaysia

Name

CEA licence no.

Name

licence no.

Chin Zhong-Cheng, Loyalle

R047968G

Bong Hui Fong (Chanel)

REN 31055

Chua Ang Shen (Veroy)

R043421G

Chan Ai Mei (Ashby)

REN 12986

Er Say Ling (Lynn)

R024060I

Choo Kok Shiong (Vincent)

REN 3030

Heng Chun Weng (Ryan)

R009016Z

Hii Hiang Hui (Lawrence)

REN 09955

Lee Li Choon, Rena

R028501G

Jiang Hong (Rita)

REN 31575

Leong Min Xian (Fina)

R061129A

Kong Chin Siong (Robert)

REN 45492

Lim Yongda (Aric)

R007953J

Liew Kok Seong (Sean)

REN 30734

Seow Kuan Huat, Kane

R049821E

Lim Sian How (Elvyn)

PEA 2222

Stella Thio Li Hwa

R030286H

Low Hui Fern (Joyce)

PEA 2227

Tan Yi Wen, Christina

R051233A

Ng Wei Loon (Ryan)

REN 44187

Tan Yong Da (Bendon)

R028277h

Ong Choon Liang (Jeremy)

PEA 2933

Teh Li Rong

R061074J

Tan Yee Hwa (Eva)

REN 08416

Tiang Weileen (Lynn)

R008601D

Teh Chun Seong (Joseph)

PEA 2171

Yee Fu (Ken)

REN 07896

Yeoh Zhee Yi (Roy)

REN 06714



ELITE MEMBER

Singapore

Malaysia

Name

CEA licence no.

Name

licence no.

Sean Chua

R064675D

Chai Kean Wei (Kenneth)

REN 43663

Lim Hwee Kian, Eileen

R006329D

Cheah Chee Choon (Sean)

PEA 3321

Wong Su-Yin, Stefanie

R026642Z

Chen Farn Huei (Jordan)

REN 07192

Chua Mei Hui (Rayne)

R058058B

Chong Choon Foon (Stephon)

REN 35099

Chen Jianwei, Michael

R064750J

Chua Ren Kang (Kenny)

REN 42544

Chua Rui Song, Alvin

R051901H

Chua Yee Siew (Viannie)

REN 34954

Eve Tang

R060448A

Gan Kok Seng (Jason)

PEA 2941

Goh Bee Lay (Elaine)

R042676A

Kho Xue Hui (Emily)

REN 06656

Goh Wei Nam (Martin)

R001839F

Khoo Leh Chan (Fanny)

REN 18659

Jay Peck Jiajie

R058592D

Lau Ung Siang (David)

REN 31258

Koh Jin Min (Adrian)

R045184G

Lee Wei Xiang (John)

REN 20607

Kor Jiunn Long (Rambo)

R031725C

Liaw Teck Fui (Vincent)

PEA 3126

Lai Yee Chuang (Yvonne)

R057768I

Lim Hwee Ming (Steven)

REN 35977

Ler Boon Min (Raymond)

R003417J

Lim Wai Chun (Simon)

REN 12367

Lim Chi Yan, Ron

R018220Z

Loh Sook Yee (Sukyie)

REN 17246

Lim Wei Lie, Valerie (Val Lin)

R063241H

Mabel Mak P.E

PEA 0985

Lincoln Choo Kian Boon

R024093E

Mohammad Badrul Hisyam Bin Roslan

REN 18461

Lum Tze Tian (Tt Lum)

R062759G

Sia Han Yuen (Mason)

REN 00792

Ng Wei Cheah (Alex)

R009772E

Teah Su Hoey (Celine)

REN 14439

Nigel Lee Ping Sha

R063275B

Phoebe Ang Si Oon

R027574G

Therasa Lee Mei Hua

R010826C

Willi Ching Choon Yong

R014380H

Wu Luxi (Lucy Wu)

R062904B



MEMBER

Singapore

Singapore

Malaysia

Name

CEA licence no.

Name

CEA licence no.

Name

licence no.

Ang Ziqiang (Ethan)

R023603B

Lim Zhanhong (Luke)

R057337C

Ang Poo Chin

REN 07212

Phua Wee Kwong, Daniel

R008941B

Lin Guohan, Eugene

R058135Z

Cheah Meng Fei (Alex)

REN 10638

Irene (Joan) Sim Beng Choo

R024277F

Liong Phang Fei

R057131A

Cheng Chii Dyi (Sam)

REN 34574

Sharon Koh Kai Ling

R050348J

Loh Wai Ching (Sharon)

R056401C

Chiam Tat Yang (TY Chiam)

REN 41318

Ng Jon Colin

R061717F

Low Kai Wai (Angie)

R019069E

Chong Ming Ming

REN 07221

Yang Zi Xuan, Maggie

R051087H

Mak Geng Yuan (Mak G Y)

R062338I

Choo Way Mun (Waymond)

REN 51426

Sim Kian Heng, James

R051809G

Mary Tan

R007295A

Foo Seong Chun (Kent)

REN 02363

Tay Hwee Pheng (Edith)

R002319E

Michele Ciola (Michael)

R012594Z

Gan Yee Chuan (Forrest)

PEA 3023

Aveena d/o Bala (June)

R014013B

Mohamad Zaidil bin Mohamad Fadillah (ZaI)

R029323J

Hii Ching Ching (Jelica)

REN 33360

Aaron Ban Qi Wei

R061593I

Mohammad Shahid bin Noor'ain (Agent Shahid)

R056080H

Jaleela Banu Binti Ahmad Jalaludin

REN 28458

Budi Rayy Utomo

R065596C

Muhammad Rusysi bin Roslan

R062778C

Khoo Chun Mun (Raymond)

REN 46969

Chan Koon Koon (Vincent)

R027184I

Nancy Tan

R041725H

Koo Chun Hin (Frankie)

REN 13007

Cheow Fon Ee (Michelle)

R016038I

Ng Mee Kwan (Irene)

R056696B

Kow Suet Yee (Annie)

REN 15827

Chew Hock Ngee

R041715J

Ng Sok Fang (Alice)

R053550A

Kwok Chun Yon (Kenneth)

REN 00632

Chew Sue Ling, Gwendelene (Wendy)

R044876E

Ng Weifeng (Martin)

R059394C

Lai Miew Yee (Jamie)

REN 27633

Choo Tong San (Chris)

R016290Z

Ong Choon Hau (Andy)

R045490J

Lee Hui Hui (Fiona)

REN 57657

Christina Wong Chan Chan

R020212Z

Ong Shengjie (Jayden)

R058842G

Lee Mun Keong (Chris)

REN 09170

Chua Ah Kiang (Karen)

R063197G

Oon Wei Pin

R062703A

Lim Hock Kiang (Donny)

REN 58102

Chua Lay Wee (Dorothy)

R006647A

Peh Ping Ping (Ashlyn)

R059953D

Lim Mei Woon (Eunice)

REN 11239

Chua Yeow Keng (Alvin)

R065182F

Puan Shook Yee (Sharon)

R052312J

Lim Pei Wen (Alexis)

REN 56022

Chuah Chi Hong, Alex

R010027J

R Ashcvin Mani

R022883H

Lo Vui Shian (Sean)

REN 14798

Esther Choo Ling Lee

R020693A

Rozaiman bin Roza (Aiman Roza)

R064095D

Loo Hon Wai (Andy)

PEA 2665

Gabriel Lim Tze Shaun, Ian

R062754F

Seow Ting Yun, Lisa

R057486H

Mohammad Saufi Syafiq Bin Shamsul Bahri

PEA 3719

Gerard Andrew Enbaraj Simon

R024829D

Sharol Pek Sher Yin

R060616F

Moo Shue Mei (Sherley)

REN 24559

Goh Kang Ho (Alex)

R024505H

Siew Chee Chiang, Francis

R065207G

Ng Chee Leong (Kenny)

REN 15494

Goh Mui Wah (Megan)

R005250J

Sim Bei De, Kenny

R065648A

Ong Eu Chieh (Eugene)

REN 54804

Ho Yingxing, Dan

R050706J

Soh Boon Heng (Nicholas)

R002539B

Ong Liang Hao (Matt)

REN 64639

How Hee Hsiang, Randall

R053956F

Tan Donavan Darren

R066799J

Peter Masilamoney A/L Packianathan

PEA 2938

Hwang Tat Wee (David)

R010782H

Tan Ying Qian

R051772D

Soe Wei Jenn

REN 22444

Imaduddin bin Nur Yasly (Dean)

R001493E

Tan Zhen Cheng, Clarence

R003602E

Tai Eefan

REN 24498

Janet Lee Lay Loo

R056711Z

Tang Cheok Meng,Terence

R020068B

Tan Cheon Ming

REN 05513

Julianto Cahyadi

R060528C

Tay Wee Kian, Don

R052882C

Tan Ken Yap (Tansons)

REN 31548

Kheng Kwang Yong, Edwin

R005738C

Teo Hwee Nak (Nicole)

R017246H

Tan Wai Seng (Abby)

REN 20757

Kong Mun Log, Vannessa

R063992G

Teo Pin Kee (Ray)

R010198F

Tey Jing Ren

REN 48484

Kor Jiunn Siong (James)

R056301G

Teo Terk Chong (Thomas)

R040525Z

Toh Chiun Er (Dior)

PEA 3539

Law Siong Heng (Andy)

R057779D

Teo Zhiyang, Anselm

R043448I

Wilson Chai

REN 12221

Lee Chooi Yoke (Ann)

R007611F

Vincent Tay Wei Sheng

R001840Z

Wong Poh Leng

REN 24402

Lee Ling Eng (Catherine)

R009414I

Wang Qilin (Crystal)

R004774D

Yan Kar Ming (Mike)

REN 21645

Lee Pei Lin, Lindy

R049099J

Wee Choon Beng (Augustine)

R028262Z

Yan Kar Yong (Kevin)

REN 60654

Leong Oi Quai, Eileen

R026443E

Wee Pei Hsia (Yvone)

R044664I

Leong Xingquan (Ken)

R059102I

Wong Chee Kan (Mark)

R008758D

Lim Chee Aik, Vincent

R026632B

Yeo Aileen

R015747G

Lim Kwok Wei (Daniel)

R044091H

Yeow Khim Weng, Larry

R005421Z

Lim Say Meng (Michael)

R044905B

Yin Qizhi (Sean)

R006541F



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 September 2024 - In a landmark event, the real estate industry’s most distinguished professionals from Singapore and Malaysia gathered for the inaugural Realtors Round Table. This exclusive evening honoured individuals who demonstrated exemplary performance, unwavering consistency and the embodiment of high ethical standards within the real estate profession.The Realtors Round Table gala night took place on Sept 13 at Sofitel Singapore City Centre and brought together top-tier realtors from Singapore and Malaysia. The evening was filled with inspiring speeches and valuable networking opportunities.Eligibility for the club is determined based on the performance metrics calculated in the local currency of the individual’s primary market, for the year 2023.“We’re making history tonight, and I couldn’t be more excited to have you all here for this special occasion. We’re here to set a new benchmark by recognising the top 3% of realtors in the region, based on their commissions in their local currencies. This is a first for our industry, and we’re thrilled to lead the way,” Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore says.During the application process, realtors submit their commission amount for assessment, and the data is verified with either their respective registered agencies or their official income statements. The results go through a second verification round with our Official Knowledge Partner, KPMG Singapore.“Your role [as realtors] is more relevant than ever. Clients aren’t just looking for someone to help them buy or sell — they need a trusted advisor, someone who knows the market deeply and can provide smart, data-driven guidance. This award isn’t just about recognising your hardwork; it’s about setting a new standard and sharpening your competitive edge — both within Malaysia, Singapore, and beyond. We want to see our agents not just leading on home ground, but also competing and thriving on a regional and even global level.” says Alvin Ong, managing director of EdgeProp Malaysia.“2023 and 2024 haven’t exactly been smooth sailing high interest rates and the rising cost of living have made things tough for all of us. But this industry is full of fighters. You’ve all shown incredible resilience, adapting to challenges and finding ways to succeed no matter what. That’s what makes tonight so special, we’re celebrating that spirit of determination and excellence.” Tong adds.Please refer to the complete list of 2024 members below:Hashtag: #RealtorsRoundTable #RRT #EdgeProp #property

About EdgeProp Singapore

EdgeProp Singapore offers real estate news and analytics to homebuyers and investors. EdgeProp Singapore is also the property section of The Edge Singapore, a business and investment weekly publication established in November 2001.