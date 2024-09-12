The actress’ second campaign highlights how TUMI bags complement and elevate her busy lifestyle

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire – 12 September 2024 - Today, international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI debuts Voyageur Leather and TUMI 19 Degree Frame, stunning iterations of two of the brand's most beloved collections. To celebrate these new Fall 2024 pieces, TUMI tapped global ambassador, South Korean actress Mun Ka Young, to star in an immersive campaign that transports viewers onto the streets of Seoul for a day in her life with TUMI by her side.TUMI's luxurious, fashion-forward spin on its iconic Voyageur collection is made with high-quality leather. Each piece is crafted with functionality and style in mind - including the new TUMI "T" logo hardware - balancing the brand's signature elevation and innovation with timeless, minimalist allure. The Voyageur Leather collection features backpacks, totes, shoulder bags and crossbodies, including the brand-new Lex Train Case Crossbody, which comes in three versatile sizes. The collection comes in classic Black with Gold or Gunmetal hardware, and Pewter Metallic with Gunmetal hardware, a festive offering for the holiday season, with prices ranging from US$250-$750.TUMI is also expanding its travel offerings this Fall with the introduction of TUMI 19 Degree Frame, an innovative take on the brand's hallmark 19 Degree collection. TUMI 19 Degree Frame was designed to meet the modern traveler's needs with integrated frame latches, retractable handles, and TUMI's signature smooth, quiet transport wheels. The exterior features the 19 Degree's iconic fluid contours while the interior features tie-down straps and mesh zip pockets for ultimate organization. Available in Black Texture and Pearl Grey Texture and four sizes, this collection caters to diverse travel needs with unparalleled functionality and a timeless aesthetic. Prices range from US$895-1,195."This season represents our continued push forward for TUMI, as we're expanding further into women's lifestyle and evolving our travel experiences to create a more flawless, timeless and innovative product assortment," said Victor Sanz, Global Creative Director at TUMI. "As one of our treasured global brand ambassadors, Mun Ka Young perfectly embodies the stylish and on-the-go TUMI woman."To add richness and authenticity to the campaign, TUMI tapped South Korean director Taejong Song and photographer Kim Hee June to immerse viewers in Mun's daily commute, all while capturing the vibrant energy and urban architecture of Seoul. With shots that subtly spotlight key product features, the film offers viewers a look at how TUMI products bring style, organization and excitement to everyday life."I was personally so excited for this campaign to be shot in Seoul, the place I call home,said actress, Mun Ka Young. "TUMI is the perfect complement to my on-the-go lifestyle, keeping all my belongings organized while always looking sleek and stylish."The Voyageur Leather and 19 Degree Frame collections are available at TUMI.com and TUMI stores worldwide. Stay tuned for exclusive behind-the-scenes content from the campaign on @TUMITravel social channels.Hashtag: #TUMI

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.



