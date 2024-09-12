[email protected]

London, United Kingdom - Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2024 - In response to growing market demand, Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM), is accelerating its expansion in the EMEA region, aligning with its robust growth strategy unveiled earlier this year. Following the exit of a former rugged phone brand in Europe, Sonim is poised to seize emerging opportunities and strengthen its leadership in rugged communications technology with phones, wireless internet solutions, and a software suite that maps to the needs of its customer base."Sonim's objective is to ensure that we have good distribution, reliable support services, and a strong roadmap within the region for carriers, integrators, and resellers alike," said Simon Rayne, GM of Sonim EMEA and Asia-Pac. "Our latest strategic investment in the EMEA region underscores our commitment to capturing a larger share of the EMEA market not just by meeting market demands but anticipating them. As we expand, we are setting the benchmark for excellence with superior carrier-grade solutions, ready to support a broad range of customers with technology that truly makes a difference."Key distribution partnerships have been established with Modino in the Nordics, Brodos in Germany, Austria, Switzerland (DACH), TCCM in the Central & Eastern Europe (CEE) region, and Cernotech in South Africa. Collaborations with distributors in other regions of Europe are pending. These alliances are key to expanding Sonim's brand presence through channel partners focusing on niche verticals, small to medium retail shops, national and big box retailers, and carriers. Sonim's broad portfolio of solutions is designed to meet the diverse needs of active consumers, prosumers, and professionals across sectors like critical communications and emergency services, healthcare, construction, logistics, agriculture, industrial, oil & gas, hospitality, and small-to-medium businesses. This comprehensive approach ensures that all users, regardless of their specific industry or personal needs, have access to premium, durable communication solutions tailored to their requirements.Sonim is also strengthening its regional capabilities through strategic hires, including Country Managers for the Nordics, Baltics, DACH and Central Europe, in addition to experts in Technical Account Management, Product Management, Reverse Logistics, and EU Regulatory Compliance. In addition, announcements for new hires and expansion developments are forthcoming.Sonim is showcasing its dedication to expanding its portfolio of durable tech with rugged professional phones for a broader audience with the introduction of two new phones unveiled at the IFA Berlin event earlier this week: the XP400 smartphone and the XP100 feature phone, ideal for small and medium-sized enterprises, field professionals, and consumers.For more information about Sonim Technologies and our latest products, visit www.sonimtech.com Sonim Technologies is a leading provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and durable communication tools, including phones, wireless internet data devices, software and a robust ecosystem of accessories and partners that comprise solutions designed to provide extra protection and functionality for users that demand more in their work and everyday lives. Based in California, USA and operating globally, Sonim's carrier-grade solutions are sold through leading carriers and distributors worldwide. Discover more at www.sonimtech.com Anette GavenSonim TechnologiesM: 619-993-3058Matt KrepsDarrow Associates Investor Relations [email protected]

M: 214-597-8200This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to, among other things, the impact of announced products on Sonim's business and Sonim's discussion of its expansion strategy. These forward-looking statements are based on Sonim's current expectations, estimates and projections about its business and industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by Sonim, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "achieve," "aim," "ambitions," "anticipate," "believe," "committed," "continue," "could," "designed," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "goals," "grow," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "milestone," "objective," "on track," "opportunity," "outlook," "pending," "plan," "position," "possible," "potential," "predict," "progress," "promises," "roadmap," "seek," "should," "strive," "targets," "to be," "upcoming," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following: the availability of cash on hand; potential material delays in realizing projected timelines; Sonim's material dependence on its relationship with a small number of customers who account for a significant portion of Sonim's revenue; Sonim's entry into the data device sector could divert our management team's attention from existing products; risks related to Sonim's ability to comply with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market; Sonim's ability to continue to develop solutions to address user needs effectively, including its next-generation products; Sonim's reliance on third-party contract manufacturers and partners; Sonim's ability to stay ahead of the competition; Sonim's ongoing transformation of its business; the variation of Sonim's quarterly results; the lengthy customization and certification processes for Sonim's wireless carries customers; various economic, political, environmental, social, and market events beyond Sonim's control, as well as the other risk factors described under "Risk Factors" included in Sonim's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly filings on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). Sonim cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Sonim assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.

