New server offering solidifies ASUS leadership in AI, with first deal secured



NVIDIA HGX H200 Solutions

Shipments of the ESC N8-E11 with NVIDIA HGX™ H200 are scheduled to begin in early Q4 2024, marking a new milestone in the ongoing ASUS commitment to excellence. ASUS has been actively supporting clients by assisting in the development of cooling solutions to optimize overall PUE, guaranteeing that every ESC N8-E11 unit delivers top-tier efficiency and performance – ready to power the new era of AI.

ESC N8-E11: The best choice for heavy AI workloads

Powered by dual 5th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and eight NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs, ASUS ESC N8-E11 with NVIDIA HGX™ architecture provides support for up to 10+1 PCI Express® (PCIe®) slots, 32 DIMM, 10 NVMe® and dual 10G LAN, offering flexibility and expandability for diverse computing needs.



As the expert in AI supercomputing, ASUS has placed a strong emphasis on power efficiency and optimized thermal design within ESC N8-E11. This powerful AI server supports both air-cooling and D2C (direct-to-chip) liquid-cooling solutions, coupled with dedicated CPU and GPU airflow tunnels, allowing heat to be expelled into the surrounding ambient air ― resulting in greater energy efficiency and overall system power savings. This ensures that the server operates at peak performance, even under the most demanding conditions.

With its unparalleled capabilities, ESC N8-E11 is the first choice for cultivating AI advancement for enterprise applications ― enabling organizations to unlock the full potential of AI and transform the way that businesses operate.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS servers and services are available worldwide. Please visit the ASUS ESC N8-E11 product page or contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

