Singapore's Largest Medical Aesthetics Group Debuts Tech-Based Hair Growth Solutions Designed By Doctors

, designed by V Medical Aesthetics’ doctors, contain an active hair growth serum that tackles dormant hair follicles. The serum contains high-purity exosomes from stem cells, concentrated salmon DNA, 8 variations of amino peptides and 5 natural growth enzymes intended to stimulate hair follicle regeneration, slow hair thinning, and encourage new hair growth.



2. Patented Dermoelectroporation® Technology is an

that delivers the high-growth ampoule serum deep into the scalp. It uses micro-electrical pulses to temporarily modify the membranes of skin cells, enabling serum particles to penetrate into the roots of the hair follicles. This makes it a less invasive alternative to injections with lesser downtime and zero serum wastage.



3. Low Light Laser LED Therapy (LLLT) is administered through a specialised cap which emits 655nm red light, a

and improve the energy potential of dormant hair cells. Recent research done on LLLT reports that

.





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2024 - With an estimated 63% prevalence of Androgenetic Alopecia (AGA) in males and an overall alopecia incidence of 3.8%, hair loss is an increasingly prevalent concern for many in Singapore. As individuals seek out safe, non-invasive, and effective solutions to hair loss, V Aesthetics Hair Grow's modern technology and personalised, evidence-based treatment plans addresses a growing need in the market. In a market often dominated by traditional remedies, V Aesthetics Hair Grow distinguishes itself through its technology-centred V Magic Hair Grow treatment. The treatment's five-step process is built on 3 evidence-based techniques, combining high-growth serums, FDA-approved transdermal infusion technology and a low-level LED laser therapy. With its commitment to innovation, personalised care, and accessible solutions, V Aesthetics Hair Grow is dedicated to making an impact on the lives of individuals experiencing hair loss and hair fall problems. To celebrate the opening of V Aesthetics Hair Grow (Novena) at 101 Irrawaddy Rd, #11-03 Royal Square Medical Centre, Singapore 329565, the centre is offering a special promotion: Book a V Magic Hair Grow Session at just S$28 Nett. Individuals interested in learning more about the treatment or scheduling a consultation can visit the V Aesthetics Hair Grow website at https://vaestheticshairgrow.com.sg/ or contact the centre directly.

About V Aesthetics Hair Grow

V Aesthetics Hair Grow is an extension of Singapore’s largest aesthetic group – comprising 17 outlets, 36 doctors and head-to-toe solutions including aesthetic and slimming treatments. The V Aesthetics Group has conducted more than 600,000 medical aesthetic treatments, serving more than 60,000 returning customers.