Daiyan Trisha, SKINTIFIC Brand Muse Ambassador

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 July 2024 - Following the brand's explosive success in Malaysia, SKINTIFIC is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Perfect Stay Velvet Matte Cushion. This innovative cushion product is set to revolutionize the makeup industry with its perfect coverage and added skincare benefits. In conjunction with this, SKINTIFIC proudly introduces Daiyan Trisha as the new brand muse ambassador for its makeup category.Having quickly become a leading brand in the region, SKINTIFIC is the top-selling brand in the skincare and makeup categories at major retail partners such as Watson and Guardian as well as on e-commerce platforms such as Lazada, Shopee, TikTok.SKINTIFIC's makeup products have enjoyed multiple successes across the globe. The cushion products are very well-known and well-loved by customers and celebrities alike. The popular SKINTIFIC Cover All Perfect Cushion for example, has become a staple in many makeup routines due to its lightweight texture with high coverage properties combined with the ability to nourish and strengthen skin barrier with the blend of 5X Ceramide, Centella and Hyaluronic Acid.The new Perfect Stay Velvet Matte Cushion meanwhile, recently saw a phenomenal launch in Indonesia, where 100,000 cushions were sold within 24 hours. Now available in the country, Malaysians can enjoy this long-lasting cushion that promises the look of flawless and healthy skin, backed by the innovative 3D Film Forming Agent that ensures minimal oxidation and Smart oil Control technology that ensures 12 hours of oil control.The SKINTIFIC Perfect Stay Velvet Matte Cushion offers a velvet matte finish, providing smooth, high coverage that flawlessly conceals imperfections like dark spots and dark eye circles with just one tap.The durability of this new cushion has been researched extensively, proving that the cushion can maintain its flawless, shine-free finish with oil control for up to 12 hours, thanks to the Smart Oil Control technology.While it maintains a natural matte finish, the skin also stays hydrated. The secret lies in its innovative 3D Film Forming Agent, which creates a hexagonal mesh structure that adapts perfectly to facial skin to lock in colour and enhance waterproofing.On top of its lightweight texture and flawless finish, the new cushion is also infused with skincare ingredients, including a Triple Antioxidant to prevent dullness and ingredients like Niacinamide to control excess oil on the face, Copper Tripeptide-1 that gives a smooth and perfect final appearance, Astaxanthin that acts as a natural UV blocker to protect skin from premature aging, and Tocopherol, an antioxidant that prevents oxidation.The new SKINTIFIC Perfect Stay Velvet Matte Cushion comes in eight shades covering cool, neutral, and warm undertones from light to dark skin tones. These include the shades Porcelain, Vanilla, Ivory, Petal, Almond, Beige, Sand, and Honey.SKINTIFIC is delighted to welcome Daiyan Trisha as their latest Brand Muse Ambassador for Malaysia's makeup category. A multi-talented singer-songwriter, actress, best-selling author, and fashion icon, Daiyan embodies confidence, dedication, passion, resilience, and strong work ethics.Her easy-going personality and unwavering determination perfectly align with SKINTIFIC's core values, making her the ideal representative for the brand.Expressing her enthusiasm, Daiyan stated, "I am thrilled to collaborate with SKINTIFIC. Their cutting-edge approach to skincare and makeup introduces a new era where accessibility meets quality, redefining beauty standards for everyone."This partnership marks an exciting chapter for SKINTIFIC as it continues to innovate and inspire, bringing the highest standards of beauty to a wider audience.Hashtag: #skintific

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.