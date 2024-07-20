VinFast VF 5 model is officially on sale in the Philippines.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 July 2024The VF 5 electric SUV is priced atwith battery. In addition, VinFast also offers an attractive battery subscription program that is optimized for the diverse mobility needs of each customer. Under the battery subscription program, the VF 5 has the price ofThe battery subscription plan for the VF 5 offers monthly fees based on driving distance, with customers payingfor a maximum ofStarting from July 20, 2024, customers in the Philippines can place a reservation for the VF 5 electric car with a deposit ofat VinFast's dealership showrooms (the reservation is refundable under VinFast's policy).Customers will receive a direct discount ofand freebies worth more thanper vehicle.Customers will also receive support for payment oforwhen completing the purchase through bank loan or direct payment methods, applicable to purchase with and without battery subscription respectively.From July 20, 2024, to August 5, 2024, VinFast is offering an attractive promotion for customers reserving the VF 5 without battery subscription. Specifically, customers stand a chance to win one of 100 discounts ofthrough raffle off program.shared: "."The VF 5 is a compact car measuring 3,967 mm in length, 1,723 mm in width, and 1,578 mm in height. It is equipped with a 100 kW motor, 135 Nm of torque, and front-wheel drive. With a 37.23 kWh lithium-ion battery, the VF 5 has a range of 326 km per full charge (NEDC standard) and can charge from 10% to 70% in just 33 minutes (depending on type of charger).As a trendy urban vehicle, the VinFast VF 5 features a youthful design with various interior/exterior color options and is equipped with advanced technologies such as automatic vehicle fault diagnosis, intrusion monitoring and alert, remote software updates, basic cruise control, blind-spot warning, and more.VinFast offers flexible purchasing options for electric vehicles with and without batteries in the Philippine market, catering to diverse consumer needs. VinFast's battery subscription program is one of the market's pioneering sales strategies, reducing the initial purchase cost and making it easier for customers to access high-quality smart electric vehicles.In terms of after-sales services, VinFast will offer market-leading policies with a. For customers opting for battery subscription, VinFast provides free maintenance and battery replacement if the maximum battery capacity falls below 70%, ensuring a worry-free experience for customers throughout their vehicle ownership.Just over a month after entering the market, VinFast has officially opened its first three dealership stores, launched the VF 5 in the most popular segment, and plans to start delivering vehicles to Filipino customers within 2024.Hashtag: #VinFast

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.



Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.ph/



