SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 July 2024 - SHANGHAI TANG unveils its 2024 Autumn-Winter Collection, drawing inspiration from the ancient Chinese poet Li Bai's "Bring In The Wine" ("将进酒",) depicting the aesthetic worldview of the Tang Dynasty. Might we today be similarly cajoled to enjoy life thoroughly in harmony with nature's force ("宴平乐",andto call for generously bringing in the wine ()?This collection reimagines these cultural themes to weave grand tapestries of gilded eras amidst threads of silk into contemporary apparel, each design infused with the distinctive elegance of the East. The result is a classic wardrobe rich in luster and vibrant colours inspired from various Tang Dynasty artifacts, paintings and poetry.The signature pattern design of the Autumn-Winter 2024 Collection is "The Winding Stream Party" ("曲水游筵",) which illustrates an enchanting landscape: pine branches are adorned with lanterns and decorated wine vessels rest in the shade of ancient trees. The distinctive shapes of calabash gourds () signifying health, wealth and happiness line terraced platforms where scholars mingle and wine flows whilst clouds, distant mountains, flower blossoms, long-tailed birds and graceful deer intricately interlace dimensions of perspective."...This season's womenswear collection indulges in employing sophisticated craftsmanship techniques such as sequin embroidery, gold couching embroidery, hollow embroidery, devoré, hot stamping, and lace appliqué. The generous floral landscape and auspicious animal motifs of "The Winding Stream Party" on select pieces summon a vibrant vitality, transcending time and space.Above all the 2024 Autumn-Winter season thematically invokes maintaining grace and exuberance amidst life's complexities, imbuing SHANGHAI TANG qipaos, dresses, and knitted apparel with a dreamlike depth and romantic allure. Guided by poetic values, the looks of this collection encourage a keen eye for recognizing beautiful moments and exploring free-spirited and abundant approaches to fashion and life.The menswear collection begins with the integrity of tailored structural designs and meticulously executes these garments with skilled applications of velvet, special shimmering fabrics, and quilted cotton to seamlessly integrate fabric shapes with the body's movement. Iconic SHANGHAI TANG looks such as the Tang Cashmere Jacket and Tang Mandarin Collar Shirt embrace the opulent imagery of this season, further harmonizing traditional Chinese elegance with modern menswear aesthetics.As always, SHANGHAI TANG employs colour to accentuate its designs. Inspired by the mineral glazes of the Tang Dynasty pottery "Tang Sancai" ("唐三彩"), the collection palette features deep ink green, serene blues and layered browns. These colours blend with touches of golden embroidery and delicate beadwork to stitch an ode to the charming opulence of this timeless place and spirit.The SHANGHAI TANG 2024 Autumn-Winter Collection campaign is produced by director Quentin Shih who is renowned for his cinematic neorealism. Portraying complex characters navigating between fantasy and reality, the imagery captured by Shih mirrors the psychological depth of fashion, enhancing each scene with vibrant aesthetics that introspectively probe the colourful appearance on fabrics.The creative campaign for SHANGHAI TANG 2024 Autumn-Winter resonates with a sentiment akin to "carpe diem" ("得意尽欢",), where vitality sings in the fibers and soul of every garment.Hashtag: #ShanghaiTangSG #ShanghaiTangMY #MakeLifeAParty

About SHANGHAI TANG

SHANGHAI TANG is Asian flair, evocative contrasts, timeless elegance, and joie de vivre.



SHANGHAI TANG was born of the joie de vivre that our founder, David Tang KBE, celebrated with artists, celebrities, and royals to make life a party. Over 3 decades since, we have infused luxury fashion and lifestyle with Asian flair through a rebirth of cultural influences that have spanned millennia, the rediscovery of exquisite craftsmanship that has been honed for generations, and the celebration of contemporary art. ​



SHANGHAI TANG's exquisite work has been defined through the years by the radiant elegance of Maggie Cheung, the celebrity sparkle of Nicole Kidman, the supermodel glamour of Liu Wen, the youthful handsomeness of Sean Xiao, the delicate dignity of Gong Li, and the love of many other devoted fans.



