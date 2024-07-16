Kem Beach is known as a "heaven on earth" beach.

One-of-a-kind experiences at Sunset Town, Phu Quoc

PHU QUOC, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 July 2024 -In addition to naming the most incredible cities and hotels across the globe, the World's Best Awards 2024 has a category for honouring islands worldwide. According to Travel + Leisure, these destinations promise visitors a heavenly retreat with pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters.186,000 readers worldwide voted based on natural experiences, beaches, local cuisine, the people who visitors met and what they offered in terms of value. As the biggest surprise, Phu Quoc is the only Vietnamese destination to make the global ranking and it scored 94.41 points, only just over one point behind the first-place Maldives and surpassing Bali (Indonesia) - which was in third place with 93.26 points."The top three winners included two destinations that need little introduction: The Maldives (first) and Bali (third). But sneaking in at number two is the under-the-radar Vietnamese island of Phu Quoc," noted Travel + Leisure.While some of Southeast Asia's islands are developing rapidly, Phu Quoc's preservation of its pristine and tranquil nature has put it on the list.International tourists "fall in love" with Phu Quoc due to its wonderful nature, with a mild climate, warm sunshine year-round, rolling mountains and vast seas with 28 large and small islands and 150km of coastline. Beaches, including Bai Kem and Bai Sao, are internationally recognised.Despite its natural beauty, Phu Quoc does not lack unique experiences or luxurious amenities. New World Phu Quoc , a resort by Sun Group, was honoured in the top 100 best hotels in the world.Phu Quoc is the only place in Viet Nam to apply for a special visa exemption policy for foreigners for up to 30 days. According to Resolution No.80/NQ-CP of the Vietnamese Government, Phu Quoc Economic Zone, Kien Giang Province.Foreigners entering an international border gate of Viet Nam (including by air and sea), staying in the transit area of that border gate and then transferring to Phu Quoc island, are also exempt from visa.This is a "golden ticket" for visitors to explore a multi-experienced tropical island. Besides the natural elements, Pearl Island features entertainment complexes, including Sunset Town - a complex with the largest total investment in Viet Nam of up to USD157.4 million, offering visitors fun experiences day and night.The festival atmosphere covers the island with daily fireworks shows. Kiss Bridge - an iconic work praised by CNN for its design, is the romantic sunset and beach check-in point. Visitors can also enjoy the Kiss of the Sea multimedia show, VUI-Fest Bazaar night market, and A Oi puppet theatre.Visitors can connect to Hon Thom Island via the world's longest three-wire sea cable car, leading to Sun World Hon Thom In the first six months of 2024, there were 1,947 international flights to Phu Quoc, a 186% increase compared to the same period in 2023, with new direct flights from Korean Air, Jin Air, Jeju Air of Korea, StarLux, Tiger Air of Taiwan (China), and direct flights from Central Asian countries like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia.Experts forecast Phu Quoc could welcome up to 14.6 million visitors in 2024, joining major Asian tourist centres, including Bali and the Maldives, as a paradise of relaxation and entertainment.

