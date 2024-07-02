This marks the ninth consecutive year to attain the Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2024 - DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, has been named the No. 1 'Best Workplaces™ in Hong Kong 2024' by Great Place to Work®. This marks the first time DHL Express has achieved the top position, and the ninth consecutive year it has been honored as a Best Workplace. DHL Express is also the only logistics company to earn the title of Best Workplaces in Hong Kong for the ninth time in a row. The achievement underscores the company's unwavering dedication to cultivating a vibrant and supportive workplace for its employees.The annual Great Place to Work® list is among the most comprehensive benchmarks for assessing workplace culture, employee engagement, and organizational trust. Companies were evaluated based on the 'Trust Index' from employee surveys and the 'Cultural Audit', an expert assessment of the overall management of corporate culture. DHL Express Hong Kong scored 96% on the 'Trust Index', reflecting its ongoing commitment in promoting employee well-being, diversity and inclusion, professional development, and a collaborative corporate culture that enables its employees to excel and thrive."We are deeply honored to be named the top Best Workplace in Hong Kong. This recognition validates our unwavering commitment to our 'people first' philosophy, fostering a diverse community of passionate and dedicated employees who are the heart of DHL Express," said. "We firmly believe that motivated employees are at the core of delivering exceptional service quality. As we move forward, we remain steadfast in our dedication to nurturing an inclusive and diverse workplace that empowers every employee to thrive."Talent development is a key focus at DHL Express. For the past 15 years, the company has been running the Certified International Specialist program, an in-house training initiative designed to nurture employees and ensure they continue to grow and evolve in their careers. In Hong Kong, the company offers the "Future Harvest" program, which enables colleagues to have the opportunity to rotate job roles for more exposure and long-term career development. In addition, the 36-month operations management trainee program is designed to cultivate young talents, and prepare them to be tomorrow's leaders.DHL Group is committed to creating a great workplace for all, where every individual feels valued and respected. Creating a diversified and inclusive workplace is a key priority of DHL's ESG strategy. Every year, DHL Express hosts a "Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging" week to foster an inclusive culture that embraces colleagues from diverse perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds.DHL Express believes in celebrating its people and fostering a sense of belonging. Initiatives like "Appreciation Week" highlight the dedicated efforts of employees; the "Employee of the Year" commends individuals who exemplify the company's core values of 'speed,' 'passion,' 'can do,' and 'right first time'; and "Asia Cup", an internal regional sports competition.In addition to the annual Great Place to Work® list, DHL employees participate in the annual "Employee Opinion Survey", which provides a platform for team members to anonymously give valuable feedback on various aspects of the organization. The company also hosts regular small group meetings, which offer direct communication and engagement channels with employees. These discussions provide a more intimate platform for dialogue and allow the company to address specific concerns and suggestions directly. The feedback from these initiatives motivates the company to act and adapt policies to improve employee welfare and development.With this deeper level of employee engagement, DHL Express is empowered to deliver a higher quality of service to customers.Hashtag: #DHLExpress

