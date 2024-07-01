ONEFi Announces Integration of Web3 Wallet, Bridging Web2 and Web3 Finance

Advertisement

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 July 2024 - ONEFi, a leading Open Banking wealth management platform, is pleased to announce its strategic transition to a comprehensive Web3 wallet, set to launch in Q4 of 2024. On this date, the company will simultaneously shut down its current app on both the App Store and Play Store, marking a significant evolution in its service offerings.This move heralds the launch of the ONEFi Web3 ecosystem, designed to seamlessly bridge Web2 and Web3 through Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Real-World Assets (RWA). Within this ecosystem, users of incumbent banks can explore the dynamic world of Web3, gaining access to their Digital Identity via ONE-ID, which authenticate nationality, wealth level via open banking API & sentimental analytics by AI. Additionally, borrowers can secure liquidity by pledging primary market assets such as pre-IPO shares, commodities, and prime location real estate to designated local financial institutions.ONEFi's integration of Web3 wallet capabilities signifies a bold step towards redefining financial services, providing enhanced accessibility, security, and innovation in the evolving digital landscape.Since 2023, ONEFi has emerged as a leading global banking network in the APAC region, connecting with 2,800 banks across 9 countries. With over 25,000 users in Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia, and monitoring $8.00Bn USD in assets, ONEFi offers tailored financial deals. The platform features unique deal-making rooms for institutions and high-net-worth individuals (HNWI), providing exclusive access to private equity opportunities in pre-IPO assets. This includes high-profile companies like SpaceX, xAI, Revolut, and EPIC Games, offering investors unique exposure to potentially lucrative investment opportunities before they go public.As an all-in-one financial platform, ONEFi leverages users' financial status to offer exclusive financial deals, including loan, insurance, and private market opportunities.ONEFi has forged strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AlphaStack, Klink Finance, Crusade Partners, MEET48, Plearn Finance, KWM Capital, and Standard Perpetual to enhance its wealth management offerings. This collaboration leverages each partner's expertise in fintech, real estate, private equity, and financial services to provide a comprehensive and robust financial ecosystem.To learn more, please visit: https://www.onefi.io/

