The Philippines’ leading international airline taps award-winning Singapore telco and managed security services provider for network and security transformation

(L to R): ViewQwest's Chief Operating Officer - Jurist Francisco, Philippine Airlines’ Vice President of IT Operations - Angelique Tinsay, Chief Information Officer - Aurea Patria Vidal, Senior IT Manager - Alejandro S. Sol Cruz, and ViewQwest's Chief Executive Officer - Vignesa Moorthy

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 June 2024 - Philippine Airlines (PAL), Asia's pioneering commercial airline and the nation's flag carrier, has appointed Singapore telco and MSSP ViewQwest, to upgrade its network and security infrastructure as it forges ahead with its digital innovation and transformation roadmap.The landmark project will implement next-generation network and security technologies across Philippine-based sites and branches. It will also leverage a managed service framework to ensure optimum service levels vital to the seamless operation of the country's largest international airline. The strategic enhancements will improve network performance and business resilience, forming a robust foundation for the airline's digital transformation and continued innovation.The partnership was sealed at an executive briefing and project team assembly hosted at The Sheraton Manila. Senior technical and business leaders from PAL and ViewQwest, together with key stakeholders and project heads, gathered for the occasion. The partnership was formalized by Philippine Airlines' Chief Information Officer, Aurea Patria Vidal, and Vice President of IT Operations, Angelique Tinsay, together with ViewQwest's Chief Executive Officer, Vignesa Moorthy, and Chief Operating Officer, Jurist Francisco.PAL is poised to reap extensive advantages from the upgraded network and security infrastructure. The consolidated network and security operations will offer enhanced visibility, control, and security of the network. This will enable PAL's IT teams to focus on core business operations and high-value strategic initiatives, while being assured of consistent threat protection.PAL projects that the integrated and simplified architecture, managed in partnership with ViewQwest, will deliver tangible cost advantages across its IT and network operations. By leveraging industry-leading managed services, it foresees benefits from aggregated cost savings, minimal downtime with carrier redundancy, and expedited issue resolution.Commenting on the partnership, ViewQwest CEO Vignesa Moorthy said, "We take great pride in supporting Philippine Airlines in their network and security transformation journey. We applaud their strategic foresight to construct a network that prioritizes security from the ground up as well as embracing managed services, freeing their teams to concentrate on driving business growth rather than managing infrastructure. This strategic multi-year partnership cements ViewQwest's presence in the Philippines, and demonstrates our commitment to empower leading Philippine companies."PAL's Chief Information Officer Aurea Vidal adds, "Whenever possible, we will seek a tailored approach for PAL's IT needs, so we are pleased to partner with ViewQwest whose proven track record of custom solutions perfectly align with our strategic principles. By embracing a cloud-based infrastructure that is secure by design, we can amplify collaboration, enable business agility, and ensure business continuity."In the project assembly, the combined ViewQwest and Philippine Airlines teams affirmed their shared commitment to excellence and the success of this landmark project, marking PAL's continued innovation leadership in the industry.Hashtag: #ViewQwest

About ViewQwest

ViewQwest is an award-winning Telecommunications and Managed Security Services Provider driven by a vision to make the world a better place, powered by safer, better internet. Founded and headquartered in Singapore since 2001, it has expanded operations and market coverage in Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in North and Southeast Asia.



