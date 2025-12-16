"

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 December 2025 - Leeds Capital and MIO Trust are proud to announce their collaboration. Together they are set to launch an AI‑driven multi‑asset trust with a dynamic allocation strategy, giving investors a new way to combine digital assets and precious metals—especially gold and silver—within a regulated, institutional‑grade trust platform.Leeds Capital will provide the legal architecture, compliance framework and trust custody structure for the MIO Trust platform. MIO Trust and its affiliate MIO Capital will contribute quantitative investment expertise, proprietary AI trading software for digital currencies, and EA‑based trading systems for gold and silver, together with the DApp and smart‑contract stack that connects end‑investors to these strategies.The new MIO Trust platform developed by Leeds Capital and MIO Trust is built on three core pillars that align traditional finance standards with modern blockchain infrastructure. First, client assets in digital currencies and precious‑metals‑linked accounts are held in segregated trust structures under Leeds Capital's oversight and with regulated brokers, using institutional‑style controls, multi‑factor security and detailed audit trails. Second, MIO Capital's AI engine executes cross‑asset strategies in major cryptocurrencies and in gold and silver markets via regulated exchanges and MT5 brokers, operating within predefined risk budgets and position limits. Third, key performance data and allocation signals are recorded on public blockchains through oracle infrastructure, allowing smart contracts to automate unit accounting and income distribution and giving investors an auditable record of strategy behaviour.According to the MIO Trust whitepaper, the initial focus of the platform is on strategies that aggregate income and growth opportunities across digital assets and precious metals, without using cash‑like instruments as a separate sleeve. The product line will include AI‑driven digital‑asset strategies in major cryptocurrencies, EA‑based quantitative programs for XAU/USD and XAG/USD, and combined mandates that dynamically allocate between selected cryptocurrencies and precious metals to balance upside potential with the defensive and diversification qualities of gold and silver.MIO Trust's implementation layer is powered by MIO Capital's proprietary systems: AI trading software for digital currencies and EA‑based models for gold and silver. The strategies are delivered to end‑investors via a self‑developed DApp and smart‑contract tool, which handles subscription, redemption and reporting on‑chain. This design allows everyday users to access professionally managed digital‑asset and precious‑metal strategies at relatively low minimums, while maintaining transparency and traceability of positions and performance.The collaboration between Leeds Capital and MIO Trust is structured around a comprehensive governance and risk‑management framework covering client onboarding and suitability, counterparty and broker assessment, operational risk controls and business continuity planning. Portfolios are monitored through anAI + human" dual‑track review process that combines a real‑time risk dashboard, quantitative limits and manual oversight; when multiple indicators trigger, the system can automatically de‑risk or pivot towards more defensive precious‑metal positions, with all key actions recorded for later verification.MIO Trust is designed as a retail‑friendly platform using institutional‑grade processes; actual access will follow the eligibility and suitability rules of each jurisdiction. With regulations around cryptoassets and tokenised exposures still evolving, product materials highlight risk characteristics, potential volatility and structural features, and strongly encourage investors to obtain independent legal, tax and financial advice before allocating capital. By combining Leeds Capital's trust and compliance infrastructure with MIO Trust's AI‑driven engine for digital assets and precious metals, the partners aim to offer investors a differentiated solution for integrating cryptocurrencies, gold and silver into a disciplined, dynamically managed long‑term wealth strategy.Hashtag: #LeedsCapital

About Leeds Capital

Leeds Capital is an investment and advisory firm in Australia, focusing on retirement solutions, AI‑supported quantitative strategies and multi‑asset wealth management for clients across the Asia‑Pacific region and globally.





