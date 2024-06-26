





This campaign caters to couples and families taking their first steps into homeownership. Understanding the financial burdens of new homeowners, Senoko Energy aims to mitigate the rising cost of living with the best housewarming gift of all: an affordable home energy plan that meets their lifestyle needs and partners that will lower their household bills.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2024 - Senoko Energy has announced the launch of its " New Home , New Vibes " campaign, designed to introduce new homeowners—particularly those moving into Build-to-Order (BTO) flats and Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) condo units—to a more affordable way to power their new homes and help them #livesmartsavesmart. Energy Savings, #SmartRewards and Housewarming Gifts



A key mechanic of this campaign is the special energy rate. New homeowners with their BTO or newly TOP homes can sign up with Senoko Energy to enjoy significant savings. However, this special rate will only be revealed to homeowners who register their interest on Senoko Energy's campaign website , giving them a head start on savings.

In addition to electricity bill savings, new homeowners who sign up with Senoko Energy can enjoy up to S$10,000 worth of Housewarming Gifts, including furniture and home appliances from brands such as DeLonghi, Steigen, Courts, Castlery, and Prism+.James Chong, Head of Senoko Energy's Commercial Division, shares his insights on the campaign: "At Senoko Energy, we believe that stepping into homeownership should be as stress-free as possible. With the 'New Home, New Vibes' campaign, we are excited to support new homeowners in Singapore by making their transition smoother and more enjoyable."Signing up with Senoko Energy is straightforward, requiring no security deposit and just 5 minutes to switch using your latest SP bill or SP account opening letter, with no service disruption. Households will continue to enjoy U-Save rebates as well after switching to Senoko Energy. Their U-Save rebates will be used to offset SP water and or gas bills first, and any remaining amount will be used to offset Senoko Energy's bill. Additionally, customers can opt for recurring credit card payments or Giro to enjoy more bill rebates or promotional gifts and eliminate the hassle of manual bill payment.Dedicated to powering Singapore's journey towards carbon neutrality, Senoko Energy continues to support the nation's environmental and sustainability goals with sustainable energy solutions and hybrid energy plans that include renewable energy certificates (RECs) to help mitigate their carbon footprint.New homeowners are invited to visit Senoko Energy's website and submit their email address to unlock special rates and promotions. For the latest promotions, energy-saving tips, and updates on our community initiatives, follow Senoko Energy on Facebook and Instagram Hashtag: #SenokoEnergy

