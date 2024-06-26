Real GDP growth (annual average, %)

The world economy above the waterline



More arduous disinflation



Emerging economies ready to accelerate, but constrained by the Fed



US customs barriers: heading towards a trade war 2.0?







[1] The PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditures) index is the US Federal Reserve's preferred inflation barometer. PCE takes into account price data supplied by companies, not consumers.



Link to the full report: https://www.coface.com/content/download/57984/file/Barometer%20T2%202024%20-%20turbulence%20ahead%20-%20ENG.pdf

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2024 -Our global growth forecast for 2024 has been. Moderate growth in the US and China should be offset by acceleration in several emerging countries.Despite the slowdown in the US economy, labor market figures appear to have returned to pre-pandemic levels, indicating aGDP exceeded expectations in the first quarter of 2024, thanks to investment in manufacturing, exacerbating concerns about production overcapacity. Given the weakness of domestic demand, Chinese producers will have to find outlets on foreign markets. Persistent deflationary pressures could continue to hold backcorporate and household incomes., within the first quarter of 2024, and activity set to pick up thanks to the services sector,Theconfirms that the last mile in the fight against inflation is indeed the most difficult. The cause lies in the persistently high prices of services, and housing.remains above the US Federal Reserve's 2% target, confirms this point., after dropping to 2.4% in April thanks to a slowdown in unprocessed food and goods prices. While the likely rise in wages should boost consumption, it will slow disinflation., reflecting the Fed's cautious stance. The latest projections from US monetary policymakers confirm that. For its part, the European Central Bank launched its monetary easing with a first cut of 25 basis points (bp) at the beginning of June.Faced with the Fed's delayed timetable,cycle to avoid a rebound in inflation via imports. Brazil, for example, cut its key rate by just 25bp in May, after 6 consecutive 50bp cuts. The Fed's postponement will also condition monetary policies in Africa and Asia. The central banks of the main emerging economies have not yet begun their monetary easing, limiting the scale of their economic rebound for 2024 and 2025.Despite this delayed timetable, many regions will enjoy positive momentum. Someof(Vietnam and the Philippines) will achieveIndia, despite a slight slowdown, should post growth of 6.1%.growth, with acceleration in all major economies (Nigeria, Egypt, Algeria, Ethiopia, Morocco and, to a lesser extent, South Africa).The announcement on May 14 of a sharp rise in customs duties on imports of Chinese goods confirms the. Countries such as India and Brazil have already taken similar steps, increasing the risk of global trade tensions. This context could make, thanks to the transshipment of Chinese products. Although trade links between the USA and China appear to have weakened, it would be premature at this stage to conclude that the two powers have decoupled.In addition to the current administration's decision, candidate Trump's campaign promises to implement global tariffs of 10% are fueling concerns surrounding US trade policy, while heighteningIn an increasingly uncertain geopolitical context, an escalation of customs barriers would meanHashtag: #Coface

COFACE: FOR TRADE

With over 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in Trade Credit Insurance & risk management, and a recognized provider of Factoring, Debt Collection, Single Risk insurance, Bonding, and Information Services. Coface's experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients in 100 countries build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses. With Coface's insight and advice, these companies can make informed decisions. The Group' solutions strengthen their ability to sell by providing them with reliable information on their commercial partners and protecting them against non-payment risks, both domestically and for export. In 2023, Coface employed ~4,970 people and registered a turnover of €1.87 billion.



For more information, visit coface.com.hk







