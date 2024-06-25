Advertisement

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2024 - MEET48, an immersive social metaverse platform blending AI with idol culture, is excited to announce that its AIGPT toolkit, known as IdolGPT, has entered global Open Beta on June 25th at 11:00 AM (UTC+8). They are available on both iOS and Android. During this phase, everyone who participates in the User-Generated Content Competition will have a chance to win a $50 USD gift card. For more detailed information, please follow the official X account @IdolGPTOfficial. Watch this YouTube video to learn more about MEET48 Metaverse: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcNz2bDlZAk IdolGPT, developed by the MEET48 team using the multimodal AI-LLM 'Paro,' is specifically designed for generating 3D virtual avatars and creating photos, audio and performance videos.Paro is the world's first multimodal AI-LLM designed for virtual characters that can sing, dance, and chat with facial micro-expressions. Built on Paro, IdolGPT provides users with personalized Idol-Creation capability through deep learning and simulating the human creative process.To participate in IdolGPT's Open Beta, the first step is to create a 3D virtual avatar by uploading a real-life photo. Users can further modify their avatars by changing hairstyles, clothing, and makeup.IdolGPT supports users in both freeform creation and using templates to enable their avatars to perform with different songs, backgrounds, and filters. Additionally, IdolGPT features songwriting functionality, allowing users to choose options like vocals to create distinctive music pieces for their virtual avatars.Furthermore, virtual avatars created with IdolGPT can be integrated into MEET48's metaverse to participate in virtual performances, idol competitions, and experience various games including music based games, party games, pet simulations, adapted board games, and fishing/hunting games.As an AI-generated content tool, IdolGPT combines multimodal AI-LLM with fan economics and user-generated content to simplify the creation process and provide diverse ways for users to interact and socialize.Create your own virtual idol and participate in the trial today by clicking the link below.iOS： https://testflight.apple.com/join/YLW9JkDB GooglePlay： https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.meet48.idolgpt Hashtag: #IdolGPT

