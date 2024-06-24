The Westlife performance was unavoidably postponed due to unforeseen logistical issues, and now a new performance date is set for Saturday November 23. Accordingly, the new ticket opening date will be announced soon through Interpark Ticket.
"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our valued ticket holders and we appreciate your understanding," said Jaime Jang, Arena GM, Mohegan INSPIRE. "We will strive to ensure that the refund procedures for the existing tickets and room packages are as quick and seamless as possible, and to provide information and customer convenience according to the new performance schedule," he added.
Tickets to Westlife's concert in Korea, which have been on sale prior to the postponement, will be automatically cancelled and sequentially refunded without a separate cancellation procedure. A full refund will be made to the ticket holders without any cancellation fee. Customers can find the guide on the ticket refund procedures on the Interpark Ticket website and any inquiries can be directed to the Interpark Ticket Customer Service (T.+82-1544-1555).
In addition, customers who booked INSPIRE's 'Westlife The Hits Tour 2024 Concert Package' from the official INSPIRE website will also be able to receive a full refund without any additional charges. For relevant inquiries, customers may contact the INSPIRE Customer Call Center (T. +82-32-580-9000).
When the new ticket sale dates for Westlife's concert are confirmed, pre-booking benefits will be provided to existing ticket holders and package reservation customers.
Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort
Mohegan INSPIRE, located in the IBC-III area of Incheon International Airport on Yeongjong Island, is a large-scale integrated entertainment resort that combines various resort facilities, entertainment elements, and top-notch hospitality services. It delivered a phased opening, with a grand opening on March 5, 2024, following a soft opening on November 30, 2023. INSPIRE features three premier hotel towers, each with a unique concept (totaling 1,275 rooms), Korea's first multi-purpose arena with 15,000 seats, a versatile indoor water park nestled under a glass dome, state-of-the-art MICE facilities with the largest hotel ballroom in Korea, and an outdoor entertainment park where up to 30,000 people can enjoy various experiences. The resort also offers a casino exclusively for foreigners, a 150-meter-long digital entertainment street, and commercial facilities that blend shopping, dining, and entertainment. Website Address: inspirekorea.com