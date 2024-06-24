The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort

Mohegan INSPIRE, located in the IBC-III area of Incheon International Airport on Yeongjong Island, is a large-scale integrated entertainment resort that combines various resort facilities, entertainment elements, and top-notch hospitality services. It delivered a phased opening, with a grand opening on March 5, 2024, following a soft opening on November 30, 2023. INSPIRE features three premier hotel towers, each with a unique concept (totaling 1,275 rooms), Korea's first multi-purpose arena with 15,000 seats, a versatile indoor water park nestled under a glass dome, state-of-the-art MICE facilities with the largest hotel ballroom in Korea, and an outdoor entertainment park where up to 30,000 people can enjoy various experiences. The resort also offers a casino exclusively for foreigners, a 150-meter-long digital entertainment street, and commercial facilities that blend shopping, dining, and entertainment. Website Address: inspirekorea.com





