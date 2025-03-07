MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 March 2025 - Wildberries, a leading e-commerce platform in Eurasia, surveyed its customers about their attitudes towards International Women's Day (8 March) and the gifts they expect to receive or plan to give on this holiday.Over 80% of customers in all countries where Wildberries operates celebrate 8 March and plan to buy gifts for women, the survey found. According to respondents, the holiday is associated with femininity, respect for women, positive emotions and gift-giving.The survey included over 13,400 respondents in six countries – Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan. The most desired gifts among women respondents include cosmetics and perfumes, flowers and jewelry. In Armenia, women have preferences for shoes and clothes. Most male respondents plan to spend up to $50 on a gift for 8 March, while in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan men are willing to spend over $100.The survey revealed that men typically buy gifts on International Women's Day for their wives/partners and their mothers. Women, on the other hand, celebrate the occasion by gifting their mothers, sisters, friends and colleagues—spending less per gift but covering a wider circle of recipients.In Russia, 26% of surveyed women plan to buy themselves a gift for 8 March. This points to a growing trend towards financial independence among women, as well as a shift in the holiday's meaning towards personal well-being and self-appreciation. Wildberries responds to these evolving customer needs by offering a wide variety of gifts to suit all tastes and budgets.Founded by the entrepreneur Tatyana Kim while she was on maternity leave, Wildberries actively supports women's entrepreneurship in the countries where it operates. The company empowers women to join its community of more than one million marketplace sellers and offers educational programs to help women launch their careers in IT. Wildberries is also a proud partner of the global Women in Tech initiative in Kyrgyzstan.Hashtag: #wildberries

About Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading e-commerce platform operating in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan, while also partnering with sellers in China. Wildberries provides a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers, along with a developed logistics network spanning more than 130 facilities and 58,000 pick-up points across its markets. As of 2024, Wildberries serves over 75 million customers and processes more than 20 million orders per day.





