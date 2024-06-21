Executive Editor of The New York Times, Joseph Kahn, spoke about the vital role of journalism in a polarized era

Advertisement

. Bloomberg

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SOPA

The Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA) is a Hong Kong-based not-for-profit organization that was founded in 1982 to champion freedom of the press, promote excellence in journalism and endorse best practices for publishers operating in the Asia-Pacific region.



Today, SOPA is the voice of Asia's media and publishing industry, and continues to work to uphold media standards and freedoms while celebrating and supporting professional journalism and publishing. The SOPA Awards for Editorial Excellence are the annual flagship awards, serving as a regional benchmark for quality, professional journalism and have been given out every year since 1999.



www.sopasia.com; www.sopawards.com; SOPA LinkedIn



Advertisement