Business Continuity Assurance with Security Measures

Gaming Shield (For Full Scenario Anti-Hijacking): Uses IP scheduling, link encryption, and hijacking monitoring for Mobile App (SDK Plug-In) and Web (IP/Domain Access) scenarios. Robust DDoS Protection: Built on Flood Shield 2.0, CDNetworks' iGaming Solution helps platforms deflect even massive DDoS attacks in real-time. It is also equipped with adaptive DDoS protection, an exclusive IP group, and necessary support for mainstream protocols to meet the DDoS mitigation strategies adopted by a wide variety of businesses.

Seamless Market Penetration with Superior Performance

Global Resources Coverage: Extensive worldwide infrastructure to support iGaming platforms in new and developing regions. Dedicated Internet Access Services: CDNetworks possesses the resources and expertise to maintain speed and availability in hard-to-reach markets, helping businesses reach a wider audience while delivering superior performance. Ease of Deployment:

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 June 2024 - CDNetworks , the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, today unveils its new iGaming Solution, which leverages the capabilities of the company's upgraded Flood Shield 2.0 platform. This advanced solution delivers tailored protection and unrivaled performance for iGaming platforms.As a cloud-based DDoS protection service, Flood Shield 2.0 is designed to safeguard websites, web applications, and networks. It leverages CDNetworks' extensive global infrastructure, including a worldwide distributed network , over 20 DDoS scrubbing centers, and a total scrubbing capacity of 15Tbps, to continuously maintain platform's stability by mitigating frequent and disruptive DDoS attacks in real time.With new capabilities such as the Gaming Shield for advanced anti-hijacking, AI-powered WAAP protection, and enhanced infrastructure in emerging markets, Flood Shield 2.0 effectively addresses critical industry pain points like network hijacking, low-frequency DDoS attacks, web vulnerabilities, and malicious bot activities.For more information, please visit here or contact our sales team.Hashtag: #CyberSecurity #CloudSecurity #DDoSAttack #AntiHijacking #bot #vulnerabilities

About CDNetworks

With over 2,800 global PoPs, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services include web performance, media delivery, cloud security, and colocation services — all designed to spur business innovation. Visit cdnetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



