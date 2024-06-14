Local Celebs Share Budget-Friendly Fashion Inspiration

Bella Astillah shares styling tips for the 6.6 GayaLitLit #ShopeeHaul on Shopee Mamak

Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 June 2024 - Shopee's 6.6 GayaLitLit #ShopeeHaul livestream fashion series generated 423,000 likes for empowering women nationwide with confidence. From May 31 to June 6 2024, Malaysian celebrities and influencers Sasha Abdul Aziz, Sherry Alhadad, Afifah Nasir, and Bella Astillah provided styling tips and promoted local sellers oh Shopee Live, all united by the belief that every Malaysian woman can style herself with dignity affordably.Shopee collaborated with local Muslim fashion brands M2 Dream, DEEM Store, ZUCCA, Panda Eyes, KM Fashion Center, Stynis Traveller Luggage & Bags Store, Zoe Arissa, Tudung Exclusive and ZEKE Store. The collection features versatile Muslimah clothing items, perfect for a variety of styles and occasions. All the items in the collection were priced between RM1 and RM40, making it super affordable for everyone. Throughout the livestream, viewers enjoyed a masterclass in affordable fashion led by the celebrity influencers. Each influencer brought their unique perspective to the table, showcasing how to style the #ShopeeHaul collection into various trendy looks.Sasha emphasised the importance of styling over price, showcasing how to pair an oversized black tee from with a satin skirt for a comfortable yet stylish look. She advised tucking in oversized shirts or using a belt to accentuate the waist and accessorising with boots for a balanced outfit. Sasha also provided bandana styling tips, suggesting long shawls that cover the chest to complement the bandana wrap, adding a modern twist to traditionalfashion. She further recommended simple small rectangle sunglasses for selfies with friends.Sherry demonstrated the versatility of the floral satin and colourful tudung, transforming it into a stylish scarf wrap around the neck. She highlighted the long turtleneck dress as a perfect option for lazy days, showing how it can be styled with a belt for a simple yet chic look suitable for all body shapes. Sherry also showed how to elevate a simple oversized T-shirt with accessories like necklaces and checkered socks, creating a playful yet chic ensemble. Additionally, she emphasized the importance of quality over price, advising viewers to read customer reviews to ensure product quality.Afifah provided tips on making the most of oversized shirts, demonstrating their versatility by simply rolling the sleeves. She recommended pairing stretchable long skirts with cardigans in lighter tones for a demure look, suitable even for pregnant women. Afifah also showcased the multifunctionality of chain necklaces, which can double as bracelets or belts, adding a shiny addition to any outfit. She also suggested wearing the oversized shirt as a dress for petites, and emphasized the shirt's versatility for different styling needs.Bella showcased a retro look by styling a floral satin tudung wrapped around the shoulder, suitable to be worn with a black dress. She recommended pairing the elastic cargo skirt with pockets and an oversized T-shirt, completing the look with a corduroy bag for a casual day out. Bella also advised on inventive uses of bandanas, such as looping them in pants for an unexpected twist to the outfit. She further demonstrated layering techniques, pairing pleated skirts with oversized blazers and high turtlenecks for a fun office look, and emphasized that affordable fashion can look expensive with the right styling approach.Tan Ming Kit, Head of Marketing and Business Intelligence at Shopee Malaysia said, “Our goal with the 6.6 GayaLitLit #ShopeeHaul is to empower Malaysian women with affordable and versatile fashion choices. By partnering with local SMEs, we are not only supporting local businesses but also providing our customers with high-quality, stylish options that cater to all sizes and skin tones. Stay tuned for more fashion updates and innovative style tips from Shopee.”With Shopee’s 15 Days Free Returns program, customers do not have to worry about returns or delivery. If something doesn't fit or suit their style, items can simply be returned for a full refund, no questions asked*, with easy return options including pick-up services and convenient drop-off locations. Additionally, Shopee’s On-Time Guarantee ensures fashion items arrive on schedule, and if a parcel is late, shoppers receive an On-Time Guarantee voucher*. This allows shoppers to focus solely on slaying their style with confidence and ease.Malaysians interested can watch the replay of the 6.6 #ShopeeHaul by these celebrities at Shopee Mamak on Shopee Live Hashtag: #ShopeeMY #ShopeeHaul

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.







Advertisement