NIA Partners with AsiaBerlin to propel Thai Startups into the European Market

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 June 2024 -The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation, by the National Innovation Agency (Public Organization) or NIA, continues to build international collaborations. Recently, NIA signed a memorandum of understanding with Asia Berlin Forum e.V. (ABF) to promote innovation networks, business matching, and investment opportunities. The focus is on developing startups in artificial intelligence (AI) and encouraging the exchange of knowledge and expertise to strengthen the startup ecosystem between Thailand and Germany."One of NIA's key strategies to drive Thailand towards becoming an 'innovation nation' is building international relationships, or Innovation Diplomacy. Hence, NIA has signed an MOU with AsiaBerlin to create a bridge for elevating Thai innovations into the European market. NIA and AsiaBerlin share the goal of promoting the innovation ecosystem through business activities that enhance opportunities and competitiveness for startup entrepreneurs, especially in AI, which has shown tremendous growth potential. This partnership is a significant strategic step towards achieving this goal.""Under this collaboration, NIA will create platforms for entrepreneurs and startups to access resources, knowledge, and networks essential for success. These will include workshops, consulting programs, exchange visits, and innovation competitions, all designed to nurture potential and stimulate cutting-edge innovations. NIA is not only building a bridge between Thailand and Berlin but also creating a strong environment and ecosystem that fosters creativity, drives innovation, and promotes economic development, supporting young innovators and entrepreneurs.""AsiaBerlin, supported by the Berlin Senate Department, promotes access to Berlin's robust startup ecosystem by connecting investors, entrepreneurs, and related agencies in Berlin with major cities in Asia, such as Bangkok, Singapore, and Tokyo. Berlin stands out in several areas:– Berlin attracts the second highest venture capital (VC) investment in the EU after London.– Berlin's workforce is diverse, creative, and highly skilled.– Berlin leads in e-commerce, fintech, insurtech, transport, biotech, and digital health, with numerous top universities and research centers.– Berlin embraces diverse subcultures in terms of race, religion, and gender.– The startup ecosystem predominantly uses English, facilitating strong international networks. Berlin is also a startup hub, with 747 new startups in 2021 and 25 unicorns, creating over 150,000 jobs. Berlin startups raised €10.5 billion from 503 funding rounds. Additionally, three of the top five funding rounds in Germany occurring in Berlin.""With these advantages, Berlin is an attractive option for Thai investors and startups aiming to expand into the European market. This collaboration with NIA will create market opportunities and strengthen connections between Asia and Berlin through various AsiaBerlin activities. For example, the AsiaBerlin Investors Club facilitates the exchange of investment opportunities and experiences between Asia and Germany, promoting networking, identifying high-potential startups, and fostering cross-continental investment. Another example is the Expansion Lab which allows Berlin entrepreneurs to expand their networks in Asia, gaining local ecosystem insights. Additionally, AsiaBerlin invites Thai startups to attend the AsiaBerlin Summit 2024, scheduled for November 25-29, 2024, in Berlin, Germany. This summit aims to foster connections and facilitate significant changes in the startup ecosystem, reflecting Berlin's role as a gateway to the European market and other potential markets."

