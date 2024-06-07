Building An Online and Offline Community with Bigo Live

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 June 2024 - Bigo Live believes in bringing together communities and spreading positivity online in-app and offline through local events, activities, and initiatives across the world. This inclusive mindset drives Bigo Live to support Indonesians from all walks of life.Children are the future, but in many countries including Indonesia, many lack access to education and opportunities to succeed. Bigo Live, as a member of the community, actively supports efforts to change this reality.Recently, Bigo Live hosted ‘Bigo Live for Good,’ a Ramadan charity event, at Panti Asuhan Annajah (PAA) on 30 March 2024. Over IDR100M was given to Yayasan Kasih Anak Kanker Indonesia (YKAKI), a foundation dedicated to supporting children battling cancer, and Panti Asuhan Annajah, a 46-year-old orphanage where children receive love, care, and education. Bigo Live also distributed hampers, worth IDR19.4M to PAA. Through these ongoing partnerships, Bigo Live hopes to raise awareness and provide critical resources. Over 70 people attended the event, enjoying performances, the festive atmosphere and Iftar.Since COVID-19, Bigo Live has been committed to supporting Indonesia’s Bigo community. During the pandemic, the livestreaming app provided entertainment, community and even an alternative income for Indonesians. Several initiatives were launched including informative Q&A sessions with healthcare professionals for preventive advice and collaborations with local DJs like Dinar Candy and Omo Kucrut to host exciting virtual clubbing sessions. Both efforts aimed to reduce stress and increase support during isolation.Bigo Live has more than 400M users in 150 countries, all striving to do good. One such effort was a global fundraiser for the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.The platform gave Indonesian broadcasters and users an opportunity to contribute to the campaign through 'Global BIGOer One World Together' 24-hour livehouse. Over 100 talented singers and musicians from 20 countries performed. More than 3.7 million viewers participated in the event. The combined efforts from the broadcasters and users raised a total of US$100,000 in donations.Bigo Live is a platform for empowering communities, on and offline. The app supports this through a safe, secure and positive platform, and beyond through its local activities and initiatives. The Bigo Live community works unwaveringly in its mission to spread hope, smiles and cheer.Hashtag: #bigo

BIGO Live

Since its launch in 2016, Bigo Live has emerged as an international industry leader and key contributor to the global creator economy, with over 400 million users across 150 countries worldwide.



