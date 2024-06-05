Shopee 6.6 Mid-Year Fashion Sale

Unbeatable Deals & Free Shipping No Minimum Spend

Daily RM1 Fashion Must-Haves with the 12PM Super Seringgit Fashion Deals!

Shop Risk-Free with 15 Days Free Returns - No Questions Asked*

Fashion on Time, Every Time: On-Time Guarantee with Shopee

Shop #ShopeeHaul GayaLitLit: Empowering Local Businesses & Muslim Women

Win Up To RM3,000 Cash with 6.6 #ShopeeHaul on Shopee Live

Advertisement

Rev Up Your Style: Win the Grand Prize - Ora Good Cat on 6.6!

0% Instalments for Fashion Items with SPayLater on Shopee Mall!

6.6 Knockout Deals & Mega Midnight Madness: Exclusive on June 6th!

The Ultimate Fashion Destination

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2024 - Calling all fashionistas! Get ready to refresh your wardrobe and revamp your look because Shopee is dropping the hottest fashion deals of the year with the 6.6 Mid-Year Fashion Sale , the biggest fashion sale extravaganza Shopee has ever launched! This grand shopping event, running from 31 May to 9 June 2024, promises an unparalleled fashion experience with the widest range of trendy fashion hauls, unbeatable deals, and a seamless shopping journey—all at your fingertips.Get ready to indulge in guilt-free shopping for the hottest styles! Throughout the sale period, Shopee will be releasing daily Free Shipping vouchers so you can snag the latest trends without worrying about additional shipping costs. But wait, there's more!Sharpen your eye for fashion finds because the sale features daily 12PM Super Seringgit Fashion Deals. Mark your calendars because every day at 12 PM, you can snag incredible discounts on a wide variety of trendy items, from statement sneakers and chic handbags to trendy shirts and stylish accessories. Refresh your wardrobe for less with unbeatable prices on a wide variety of styles. Don't miss out - set your reminders for 12PM daily!Forget wardrobe woes during the 6.6 Mid Year Fashion Sale! Shop trendy clothes and more with zero risk thanks to Shopee’s 15 Days Free Returns program. This amazing feature lets you return anything that doesn't fit perfectly or suit your style for a full refund, no questions asked*! Enjoy a hassle-free process with pick-up right at your door or drop-off at convenient locations. With this worry-free shopping experience, you can experiment with new looks and revamp your wardrobe with confidence during the sale!Shopee ensures your fashion items arrive within the Estimated Delivery Time with On-Time Guarantee . If your parcel is late, you'll receive an On-Time Guarantee voucher.* Shop with confidence, knowing Shopee prioritises timely deliveries so you can focus on slaying in your new styles.Shopee has partnered with diverse Malaysian Muslimah fashion SMEs to create the 6.6 GayaLitLit #ShopeeHaul capsule collection, supporting local sellers and boosting women's confidence nationwide. Featuring versatile styles under RM40, the collection includes key looks like 'Sis Ranggi' for edgy vibe, 'Everyday Cantik' for chic look and 'Anggun Bergaya' for a touch of elegance, catering to women of all skin tones and sizes. By collaborating with brands such as M2 Dream, DEEM Store, ZUCCA, Panda Eyes, KM Fashion Center, Stynis Traveller Luggage & Bags Store, Zoe Arissa, Tudung Exclusive and ZEKE Store, Shopee offers outfits that can be styled into multiple cohesive looks, perfect for any occasion. This initiative, part of the 6.6 Mid-Year Fashion Sale, underscores Shopee's commitment to marketplace inclusion for SMEs and enhancing fashion choices for underserved buyers. Shop the #ShopeeHaul collection at Shopee Fesyen. But that's not all – elevate your fashion game even further by tuning in to Shopee Mamak on Shopee Live from 31 May to 6 June 2024. Get daily styling advice from influencers like Sasha Abdul Aziz, Sherry Alhadad, and Bella Astillah, and participate in the exciting game show where you could win up to RM3,000 cash! Each episode features a 30-minute Shopee haul with styling tips and outfit demos, followed by the chance for viewers to call in and choose a complete outfit from displayed items, each containing an envelope with a different cash amount.From 31 May to 6 June, score the hottest trends and fuel your fashion frenzy with the chance to win a show-stopping Ora Good Cat electric car! Just grab a unique code from the contest microsite and shop on Shopee Live. The more you shop, the closer you get to cruising away in electric style! Don't miss this chance to look and feel amazing, and maybe even win a ride that matches your new threads!Shop authentic styles from over 5,000 trusted brands on Shopee Mall and enjoy complete peace of mind thanks to 15 Days Free Returns. Plus, spread the cost of your new look with convenient 0% instalments using SPayLater on Shopee. Discover amazing deals on the latest trends from your favourite brands and embrace a risk-free fashion refresh this season! Shop now, pay later, and look your best with Shopee Mall's 6.6 Fashion Sale!Prepare for the ultimate shopping showdown during Shopee's 6.6 Fashion Sale! Don't miss out on the exclusive RM6 Knockout Deals happening at 12 AM and 10 PM on June 6th, where you can snag incredible discounts on select items. Add your favourites to your cart from May 31st to June 5th, and checkout on June 6th to score discounted items priced at only RM6! For night owls, Shopee got you covered with the 12 AM Mega Midnight Madness featuring surprises every 10 minutes with new deals released.From guilt-free shopping with daily Free Shipping vouchers to hassle-free returns with Shopee's 15 Days Free Returns policy and peace of mind with On-Time Guarantee, the 6.6 Mid-Year Fashion Sale puts your shopping experience first. Boasting the widest range of trendy fashion finds at unbeatable deals, Shopee is your ultimate destination for a worry-free and budget-friendly wardrobe refresh. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to snag show-stopping styles and revamp your look for less.Visitand join the ultimate fashion extravaganza – the Shopee 6.6 Mid-Year Fashion Sale!Hashtag: #ShopeeMY #ShopeeHaul

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region’s digital economy with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.



Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a leading global consumer internet company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena and SeaMoney.





Advertisement