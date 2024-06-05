Year

Water Consumed

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. () () ("Greenbriar" or the "Company") The city has made public information on the City's excellent conservation results for total water consumption over the past five (5) years. The information is split on total consumption and supply.With the consumption side, below is the City's total usage for the past five years. (AF = Acre Feet)2019 1,815 AF2020 1,934 AF2022 1,835 AFIn fiscal 2023 the city leadership has reduced water consumption by over 300 Acre Feet per year since 2021, which is a 15% total reduction.Regarding the supply side, the total city supply is 2,480 Acre-feet of adjudicated basin water rights comprised of 1,974 Acre Feet of 100% city owned deeded adjudicated basin water rights at the end of the year, plus an additional 506 Acre Feet of adjudicated deeded basin water rights in the form of leases for a total annual supply of 2,480 Acre Feet.The city's difference between supply and consumption is a surplus of 770 Acre Feet per year of adjudicated basin rights.This does not include the city's legal rights to obtain an additional 1,152 Acre Feet per year of surface water from the State Water Project. The company congratulates the city on this great achievement of water management and conservation.With respect to the city commissioned WSA (Water Supply Assessment), the independent professional engineers who wrote the report state that the project will consume a total of 350 Acre Feet when fully built. The WSA further states that an average new unit will consume 0.13 Acre feet per person versus 0.22 Acre Feet per person for the historical average consumption in the region. This is a consumption reduction of 59%, which validates the "sustainability" in Sustainable Housing. The per person total is based on 2.63 persons per unit.Greenbriar has 175 Acre Feet owned both by Greenbriar and legally committed from its shareholders, and only needs 175 Acre Feet from the City. The city has a surplus of 770 Acre Feet. The above is public information.On a related note, the Company is currently reviewing the main loan documentation.Updates to follow.Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact projects and led by a successful industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.Jeffrey J. CiachurskiChief Executive Officer and DirectorPhone: 949.903.5906

