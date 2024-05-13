Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2024 - Social Infrastructure UXLINK has initiated its Season 1 airdrop campaign titled "IN UXLINK WE TRUST" in early May, targeting a community of 550,000 contributors. More than 50% of the campaign has already been fulfilled. Participating in the campaign involves minting an airdrop voucher, known as the UXLINK NFT, which guarantees an airdrop of the native token $UXLINK, fully unlocked after the TGE (Token Generation Event).Following community discussions, UXLINK has introduced a limited community sale of three types of Airdrop Voucher NFTs: "MOON," "TRUST," and "FRENS," available on the NFT Marketplace. Each voucher is valued at 25,000, 750 and 50 $UXLINK tokens, respectively, and offers the same benefits as the UXLINK NFTs.PLUM, a community member from South Korea, remarked, "Many users have expressed that UXUY points are insufficient for redeeming premium NFTs, and they are keen not to miss the PRE-TGE airdrop.The community sale provides them with an excellent opportunity to participate in this significant airdrop program."Hector from Turkey is eager about the community sale, stating, "UXLINK has a substantial user base in Turkey, where people generally hold crypto assets. The launch of the community sale is warmly welcomed by everyone."The limited community sale of UXLINK airdrop voucher NFTs is expected to last approximately two weeks, or until stocks are depleted, according to the community manager. Currently the UXLINK project is steadily improving with good cash flow and abundant cash reserves, and all proceeds from the community sales will be used for community construction and ecological development.Hashtag: #UXLINK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About UXLINK

UXLINK is the largest web3 social platform and infrastructure for users and developers to discover, distribute, and trade crypto assets in unique socialized and group-based manners.

- Gained over 5 million users, with 1M on-chain/off-chain daily active and 200K on-chain daily active users.

- Organized user traffic and interactions by 100K+ web3-powered groups



Advertisement