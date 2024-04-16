Photo: Keelung Port

KEELUNG, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 April 2024 - The Keelung City Government is set to join the Taiwan Travel Fair taking place at Marina Square in Singapore from April 19 to 21, introducing Taiwan's most picturesque coastal city—Keelung, to the people of Singapore. Keelung stands out as Taiwan's sole city where the urban area and harbor seamlessly merge, earning it the esteemed title of Asia's best cruise home port. Singaporeans are warmly invited to experience the maritime allure of this city nestled between mountains, sea, and ports.The Keelung City Government values tourists from Singapore visiting Taiwan and aims to introduce them to the diverse tourism offerings in Keelung. These include attractions such as Heping Island Geopark, renowned as one of the world's top 21 sunrise spots, the vibrant Kanzaiding Fish Market reminiscent of Japan's Tsukiji Market, the picturesque Waimushan Shore Walk, acclaimed as one of Taiwan's top ten scenic waterfronts, and 300-year-old Cing-An Temple. In addition, various activities await, including sea fishing and diving, the Chaojing Bay Festival held from June to July, the Mid-Summer Ghost Festival in August, and the Ocean Eagle Carnival in September. Furthermore, Keelung is renowned as a culinary hub, and the saying "there's a culinary delight every five steps" couldn't be more accurate. It boasts a variety of delicacies, including fresh seafood from Keelung fishing ports, braised pork rice, tempura, nutritious sandwiches, and bubble ice available at the MiaoKou Night Market. Visitors are surely going to have a delightful journey filled with visual and culinary pleasures.At the Marina Square event venue, Keelung will offer Singaporeans an immersive feel of the city's charm through virtual reality experiences. Visitors can explore the Zhengbin Fishing Port Color House (often likened to a Taiwanese version of Venice), admire Keelung's iconic landmarks with a touch of Hollywood design, visit Bleu & Book nestled amidst mountains and sea, venture into the Xiner Air-raid Shelter, and take a walk on the latest attraction—Keelung Tower. The tower has an elevator that allows visitors to ascend the 19-floor skywalk for breathtaking views of mountains, sea, and ports in Keelung. They can also take a glimpse of the towering 22.5-meter Guanyin Buddha statue at Zhongzheng Park, as well as the diverse culinary offerings of the MiaoKou Night Market. Additionally, there will be an on-site scanning activity where attendees can receive useful and charming souvenirs featuring iconic images of Keelung. Feel free to join in the activity.Moreover, the Keelung City Government will provide brochures in both Chinese and English for visitors to freely obtain, aiming to introduce Keelung to the Singaporean audience and warmly inviting them to explore this surprising seaside city.

