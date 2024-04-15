With Grand Opening of its First Malaysia "Lukfook Joaillerie" at Tun Razak Exchange

LukFook Group celebrates the grand opening of the “Lukfook Joaillerie” shop at Tun Razak Exchange (“TRX”) in Malaysia with key figures (from left to right) Mr. Darwin Cheung, Mr. Trevor Hill, Mr. Billy Cheung, Ms. Moon Lau, Ms. Shirley Wong, Mr. Chan Kah Hui and Ms. Wendy Kan.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2024 -("Lukfook" or the "Group") (Stock Code: 00590.HK) is pleased to announce the grand opening of the "Lukfook Joaillerie" shop at Tun Razak Exchange ("TRX") in Malaysia on 13 April. It was graced by Mr. Chan Kah Hui, Deputy President of Federation of Goldsmith And Jewellers Association Of Malaysia, Mr Trevor Hill, The Exchange TRX General Manager, Ms. Moon Lau, TVB Star Awards Malaysia Favorite heroine, accompanied by Ms. Wong Hau Yeung, Shirley, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Group, Mr. Cheung Cheuk Kin, Billy, Senior Business Director of the Group, Mr. Cheung Chi Keung, Darwin, Deputy Director of Property of the Group and Ms. Kan Lee Ling, Wendy, Lukfook Jewellery in Charge of Malaysia, who served as the honored guests. Together with esteemed dignitaries, they witnessed this significant moment.said, "The Group is always committed to exploring markets with growth potential. Southeast Asia, with its booming tourism industry, offers an array of potential long-term investment opportunities. The new shop will enable the Group to expand its points of sale footprint and enhance brand awareness in the Southeast Asian market. We are committed to crafting the finest jewellery for customers to further consolidate its reputation in the international market. Currently, we have more than 3,320 shops worldwide to help us realise the corporate vision of 'Brand of Hong Kong, Sparkling the World'."The Group established its presence in the Southeast Asian market since 2010 and has always been optimistic about the development of the region. The newly opened "Lukfook Joaillerie" is located at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, TRX, which sits at the heart of the Kuala Lumpur's international financial district. With over 400 international brands moved in, it has become a new shopping landmark and social hub in Kuala Lumpur, contributing to the Group's further enhancement of brand influence.Address: L1.99.0, Level 1, Tun Razak Exchange, Jln Tun Razak, Imbi, 55188 Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaHashtag: #六福珠宝 #LukfookJewellery #六福精品廊 #LukFookJoaillerie #六福精品廊TRX #LukFookJoaillerieTRX

About Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (Stock Code: 00590.HK)

The Group principally engages in the sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing and retailing of a variety of gold and platinum jewellery and gem-set jewellery products, with a total of over 3,320 points of sale in 11 countries and regions currently. The Group will continue to identify new business opportunities in the international markets to keep in line with its corporate vision, "Brand of Hong Kong, Sparkling the World".

For more information, please visit the official website of Lukfook Group at www. lukfook.com.



