LOS ANGELES, USA Media OutReach Newswire - 12 April 2024The VF DrgnFly boasts an impressive appearance and advanced technological features and strongly affirms VinFast's commitment to bringing exciting and intelligent mobility solutions to American consumers. The launch also marks another step in VinFast's expansion in the U.S., the world's most vibrant electric vehicle market with strong consumer awareness in sustainable mobility.The bike's design is inspired by the image of a flying dragon in the Vietnamese culture. The VF DrgnFly features a wide handlebar, balloon tires, and an ergonomically designed saddle, optimizing the riding experience in any type of journey. The VF DrgnFly also utilizes a flat frame rather than a traditional tube frame, boasting a distinctive aesthetic for the bike while still prioritizing an optimal balance between weight and durability. This design approach, which required the use of advanced fabrication techniques, demonstrates VinFast's world-class manufacturing capabilities.As a smart electric bike, the VF DrgnFly supports a mobile application that allows riders to enjoy a range of smart features, including multiple driving modes, ride statistics records, and opening/locking with special modes. Over-the-air (OTA) software updates will ensure the bike is continuously enhanced to bring a superior experience for consumers.Powered by a 750W rear hub motor, a single-speed gearbox, and a torque sensor, the VF DrgnFly offers a smooth and responsive riding experience with a top speed of up to 28 mph (45 km/h)*. The torque sensor adapts to each input, detecting changes in force of up to 16,000 times per second, far surpassing the capabilities of traditional sensors found in conventional electric bikes.The VF DrgnFly has an impressive range of up to 68 miles (110 km)* on a single charge supported by an advanced energy optimization system allowing riders to travel longer distances. The bike also comes with a home charger and a removable lithium-ion battery, providing convenience to consumers.Customers can order the VF DrgnFly through VinFast's dealer network in the U.S. Committed to delivering high-quality products and outstanding after-sales service, VinFast offers one of the best warranty policies in the market, a two-year warranty.said:Building onVinFast's comprehensive range of smart electric vehicles,the VF DrgnFly will provide various sustainable mobility options and bring electric transportation closer to American consumers.In addition to growing in key markets such as the U.S., Canada, and Europe, VinFast is actively expanding into Vietnam's neighboring countries in Asia such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, as well as the Middle East and Africa. Outside of Vietnam, VinFast is also aiming to accelerate the construction of EV manufacturing plants in the U.S. and India, and will establish a plant in Indonesia.For detailed product information, please visit: https://vinfastauto.us/vehicles/e-bike (*) Note: Rideable distance may vary depending on external factors such as speed, driving style, passengers, load weight, tire condition, weather conditions, and road conditions. Top speed is also subject to external factors and local regulations.Hashtag: #VinFast

