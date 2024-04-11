Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Training

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 April 2024 - The Gentle Art Academy, one of the top competitive Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu academies in Singapore, is excited to announce the opening of its new training facility in Novena, Singapore, slated for May 2024.With a commitment to fostering personal growth and physical wellness, The Gentle Art Academy brings its championship-proven syllabus to Novena, offering a range of classes suitable for adults and kids from beginners to advanced practitioners."Our expansion to Novena represents our dedication to making martial arts accessible to all," says Ashley, Founder of The Gentle Art Academy. "We're thrilled to introduce our holistic approach to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training to the Novena community, empowering individuals to reach their full potential."The Gentle Art Academy prides itself in taking a structured approach to teaching martial arts in a safe and supportive environment. They ensure that practitioners of all levels will learn essential life skills and confidence from dedicated coaches who are experts in the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.For more information or to enroll, visit https://thegentleartacademy.com/ Hashtag: #bjj #brazilianjiujitsu #martialart #gentleart

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About The Gentle Art Academy

Established in 2014, The Gentle Art Academy was founded with a clear vision: to showcase the elegance of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and highlight its power in shaping students' personal development.





Advertisement

Advertisement

We’ve nurtured competition teams through research and collaboration with learning experts, equipping students with the essential tools for mastering Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu techniques and fostering a mindset conducive to excelling both in training sessions and external competitions.