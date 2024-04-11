Spring and Summer Extravaganza Blending Nature and Tradition

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 April 2024 - As the Year of the Dragon unfolds, SHANGHAI TANG proudly presents its highly anticipated 2024 Spring/Summer Collection. Embarking on a sartorial odyssey inspired by the eternal allure of nature's splendour and the opulent imaginations of Eastern legacy, this season's opus epitomizes a harmonious symphony of tradition and innovation. Each garment within this collection is a masterful testament to the brand's unwavering dedication to intricate artistry and timeless elegance, weaving together a mesmerizing tale through its resplendent print motifs and impeccable attention to detail.In commemoration of its 30th anniversary since inception in 1994, SHANGHAI TANG embarked on a transcendent journey, intertwining the realms of artistic prowess and Chinese cultural heritage with unprecedented finesse. Collaborative projects with multi-media artist Jacky Tsai and contemporary artist Long Di breathe new life into fashion and home products, elevating everyday experiences with a touch of artistic sophistication.Under the overarching theme of embracing nature's allure, the 2024 Spring/Summer Collection unveils a captivating array of apparel and home décor. From the graceful flow of wandering dragons to the delicate hollyhock blossoms, each design intricately weaves together tradition and innovation, offering a sensory journey through the changing seasons.Cruising with the breeze, the women's apparel resonates with the essence of spring, exuding grace and femininity. Classic design elements like the Chinese standing collar and the velvet five-button Tang suit are reimagined with three-dimensional embroidery and vibrant prints, evoking a sense of poetic beauty. Dragon-inspired motifs and calligraphic designs by artist Chen Shemin add a dynamic touch, celebrating the spirit of the dragon with unparalleled sophistication.For men, the collection presents a fusion of fluid contours and luxurious fabrics, accentuating a refined and dignified demeanour. Dragon-inspired details weave effortlessly into traditional silhouettes, crafting a narrative of opulence that is distinctly emblematic of this era. Each garment reflects the craftsmanship and attention to detail synonymous with SHANGHAI TANG, inviting wearers to embrace a sense of cultural pride and elegance.With the 2024 Spring/Summer Collection, SHANGHAI TANG continues to redefine the boundaries of fashion, art, and culture. By marrying heritage with contemporary Asian flair, the brand invites enthusiasts to embark on a journey of exploration, where tradition meets innovation, and artistry intertwines with everyday life.Hashtag: #ShanghaiTang #ShanghaiTangHK #MakeLifeAParty Wechat: 上海滩ShanghaiTang

ABOUT SHANGHAI TANG

SHANGHAI TANG is Asian flair, evocative contrasts, timeless elegance, and joy de vivre.​



SHANGHAI TANG was born of the joy de vivre that our founder, David Tang KBE, celebrated with artists, celebrities, and royals to make life a party. Over three decades since, we have infused luxury fashion and lifestyle with Asian flair through a rebirth of cultural influences that have spanned millennia, the rediscovery of exquisite craftsmanship that has been honed for generations, and the celebration of contemporary art. ​



SHANGHAI TANG's exquisite work has been defined through the years by the radiant elegance of Maggie Cheung, the celebrity sparkle of Nicole Kidman, the supermodel glamour of Liu Wen, the youthful handsomeness of Sean Xiao, the delicate dignity of Gong Li, and the love of many other devoted fans. ​



