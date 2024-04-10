*Announce the Xi'an - Ho Chi Minh City route

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2024 – Vietjet today celebrates its 10th anniversary of operation to China (2014 – 2024) and annouce the direct route linking Ho Chi Minh City with Xi'an. The ceremony took place during the China-Vietnam Trade and Investment Cooperation Promotion Forum.Vietnam National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Vietnam Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and other high-ranking Chinese and Vietnamese dignitaries congratulated Vietjet on the significant milestone and welcomed the airline's new service during the official visit to China.Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang congratulated Vietjet on its 10-year journey of connecting and expanding the flight network between Vietnam and China and Vietnam, including the new route from Ho Chi Minh City to Xi'an. Deputy Prime Minister Quang expressesd the confidence in Vietjet's ongoing commitment to opening new routes that promote trade, and enhance the mutual understanding between China and Vietnam. Vietjet's endeavors also bring positive impact to the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and China.Since its inaugural flight to mainland China in 2014, Vietjet has transported over 12 million passengers on numerous routes, connecting Vietnam's political, economic, cultural, and tourist centers with nearly 50 popular destinations across China.During the event, Vietjet also announced the new direct service between Xi'an and Ho Chi Minh City, which is set to operate from this summer. Four round-trip flights are available weekly, with a flight time of just over four hours per leg, catering to the rising demand for seamless travel and cultural exchanges between these two cities. The newly established air link will also boost trade flows between Ho Chi Minh City and China's Northwest region, signifying Vietjet's unwavering commitment to continuous growth in Chinese market, offering more affordable, cost saving travel options for Chinese customers. Vietjet launched direct routes from Shanghai to Ho Chi Minh City and Chengdu to Ho Chi Minh City in just recent months, with daily return flights to facilitate both leisure and business demand of the cities.Xi'an, located in Shaanxi Province, holds a prestigious position as one of China's four ancient capitals. Renowned for its rich cultural heritage, the city boasts world-class historical sites. Furthermore, Xi'an stands out as a prime destination for foreign direct investment in Western China, attracting significant economic activity. In the meantime, Ho Chi Minh City, with its population of nearly 10 million, serves as a prominent economic, cultural, and tourist hub within Vietnam. The city possesses a unique blend of cultural characteristics, offering visitors a captivating experience. Notably, Ho Chi Minh City enjoys convenient connectivity to various destinations within Vietnam and internationally.Passengers can enjoy flying with Vietjet on modern aircraft, served by professional and friendly cabin crews. The inflight menu offers authentic Vietnamese cuisine such as Banh Mi, pho Thin, as well as a variety of hot, nutritious, and delicious global dishes.The new Xi'an - Ho Chi Minh City route connects directly the two localities and also expands further as part of Vietjet's growing flight network covering Vietnam, Australia, India, and other destinations in Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia. This integration opens up more opportunities for cultural exchange, education, bilateral trade, and tourism, contributing to the development and prosperity between the nations.

About Vietjet

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.



Further information at www.vietjetair.com





