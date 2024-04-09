Diverse and vibrant activities showcased the value of engineering profession Nurturing the young generation to inherit the responsibility of urban development

Advertisement

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 April 2024 - "Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024", organised by The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE), concluded with a diverse array of captivating and inspiring activities and competitions. It brought unforgettable moments for citizens and the industry, receiving enthusiastic responses from all sectors and achieving unprecedented success, thus providing a perfect ending to "Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024.", the HKIE President stated, "The 'Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024' featured seven activities that were planned and implemented over several months. Among them, the annual family event, 'Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival,' was eagerly anticipated by the public and received unprecedented success, attracting. By organising the carnival, we not only provided the public with joyful moments but also demonstrated how engineering technologies are applied in daily life, allowing citizens to understand the importance and value of engineering. A remarkable attendance ofwas recorded throughout the 'Career Fairs'. On behalf of the HKIE, I sincerely thank the industry and the public for their active support and participation."The Carnival with the theme "Be the Change", successfully organised a series of activities with different perspectives, including the "Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival," "Engineer Alliance", "Our Dream City" Primary School Design Competition", "Our Future Engineers" Secondary Student Quiz Contest, "Guangdong - Hong Kong - Macao Greater Bay Area Tertiary Institution Innovation Project Invitational Competition", "Career Fairs", and "The HKIE Grand Awards 2024".After intense competition, the results of multiple matches have been determined. In the "Engineer Alliance",emerged as the Captain, whileandbecame Vice-captain. In the "Our Dream City" primary school design competition,, andwere crowned as the Champion, First Runner-up, and Second Runner-up, respectively. The Champion, First Runner-up and Second Runner-up of "Our Future Engineers" Secondary Student Quiz Contest were awarded. As foremerged as the Overall Champions of the invitational competition tournament in the "Guangdong - Hong Kong - Macao Greater Bay Area Tertiary Institution Innovation Project Invitational Competition"., said" Through various industry and academic competitions, we witnessed a group of talented young engineers and students who showcased their innovative spirit and problem-solving abilities. It is truly gratifying and proud to see the unlimited potential of the younger generation in the field of engineering. Moving forward, we will continue to cultivate the interest of the younger generation in engineering work, inheriting the responsibility of driving Hong Kong's development."The successful conclusion of "Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024" marks the end of an exciting chapter but also signals a new beginning. The Institution will continue its efforts to promote the development of the engineering field and organise more educational and impactful activities in collaboration with various sectors, working together to build a better future.Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024 official website: https://hkengineersweek.com/ The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheHKIE The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_hkie/ The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers LinkedIn： https://hk.linkedin.com/company/the-hkie Hashtag: #HKIE #hkengineersweek

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About the HKIE

The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) – previously The Engineering Society of Hong Kong - was founded in 1947. In 1975, the HKIE was incorporated under the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Ordinance, Chapter 1105 of the Laws of Hong Kong. Today the HKIE has over 34,000 members, of which around 17,000 are Corporate Members.



The Institution aims to bring together engineers of different disciplines for their common good. The HKIE is committed to upholding the quality of membership, and sets standards for the training and admission of engineers from 22 engineering disciplines. It also has strict rules governing members' conduct and is dedicated to raising the ethical standards of professional engineers in Hong Kong. For more information about the HKIE, please visit https://hkie.org.hk





Advertisement